Recipe of the day: Mouthwatering prawn tikka masala

This flavourful prawn tikka masala recipe is the perfect and wholesome midweek dish to enjoy and can be prepared in under 30 minutes.

If you are not a fan of basmati rice then you can enjoy this dish over a bed of your favourite rice.

To make this a complete Indian feast, you can enjoy this prawn tikka masala and rice dish with either homemade or store-bought naan bread.

Prawn tikka masala

Ingredients

1 large onion, roughly chopped

1 thumb-sized piece ginger, peeled and grated

2 large garlic cloves

1 tablespoon rapeseed oil

2-3 tablespoons tikka curry paste

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato purée

½ tablespoon light brown soft sugar

3 cardamom pods, bashed

200g brown basmati rice

3 tablespoons ground almonds

300g raw king prawns

1 tablespoon double cream

½ bunch of coriander, roughly chopped

naan breads, warmed, to serve (optional)

Instructions

Put the onion, ginger and garlic in a food processor and blitz to a smooth paste. Heat the oil in a large flameproof casserole dish or pan over a medium heat. Add the onion paste and fry for 8 minutes or until lightly golden. Stir in the curry paste and fry for 1 minute more. Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, sugar and cardamom pods. Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, for another 10 minutes.

Cook the rice following pack instructions.

Scoop the cardamom out of the curry sauce and discard, then blitz with a hand blender, or in a clean food processor. Return to the pan, add the almonds and prawns, and cook for 5 minutes. Season to taste and stir through the cream and coriander. Serve with the rice and naan breads, if you like.

