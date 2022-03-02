Recipes

Recipe of the day: Mouthwatering prawn tikka masala

To make this a complete Indian feast, you can enjoy this prawn tikka masala and rice dish with either homemade or store-bought naan bread.

Mouthwatering prawn tikka masala. Picture: iStock

This flavourful prawn tikka masala recipe is the perfect and wholesome midweek dish to enjoy and can be prepared in under 30 minutes.

If you are not a fan of basmati rice then you can enjoy this dish over a bed of your favourite rice.

To make this a complete Indian feast, you can enjoy this prawn tikka masala and rice dish with either homemade or store-bought naan bread.

Prawn tikka masala

Ingredients

  • 1 large onion, roughly chopped
  • 1 thumb-sized piece ginger, peeled and grated
  • 2 large garlic cloves
  • 1 tablespoon rapeseed oil
  • 2-3 tablespoons tikka curry paste
  • 400g can chopped tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons tomato purée
  • ½ tablespoon light brown soft sugar
  • 3 cardamom pods, bashed
  • 200g brown basmati rice
  • 3 tablespoons ground almonds
  • 300g raw king prawns
  • 1 tablespoon double cream
  • ½ bunch of coriander, roughly chopped
  • naan breads, warmed, to serve (optional)

Instructions

  • Put the onion, ginger and garlic in a food processor and blitz to a smooth paste. Heat the oil in a large flameproof casserole dish or pan over a medium heat. Add the onion paste and fry for 8 minutes or until lightly golden. Stir in the curry paste and fry for 1 minute more. Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, sugar and cardamom pods. Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, for another 10 minutes.
  • Cook the rice following pack instructions.
  • Scoop the cardamom out of the curry sauce and discard, then blitz with a hand blender, or in a clean food processor. Return to the pan, add the almonds and prawns, and cook for 5 minutes. Season to taste and stir through the cream and coriander. Serve with the rice and naan breads, if you like.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com

