Recipe of the day: Boneless Sunday rib roast

This beautiful boneless Sunday rib roast recipe is the perfect meal to recreate and serve for Sunday late or dinner for yourself and your loved ones.

Serve your mouthwatering rib roast with a delicious side of roast vegetables and your favourite homemade or store-bought gravy.

Boneless Sunday rib roast

Ingredients

1 boneless prime rib roast, Prime grade and first cut recommended

1 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon coarse salt, kosher salt or sea salt

1 tablespoon black pepper, freshly ground

fresh sprigs rosemary or thyme, for garnish

Instructions

Remove the roast from the refrigerator 1-2 hours ahead of time. Preheat the oven to 230°C, placing the oven rack in the middle position and turning on the convection/forced air (if available). While you’re waiting, prepare the meat. Pat it dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Then score the fat on the outside about 1/8-inch deep using a sharp knife in a diamond pattern with the cuts spaced an inch or so apart. Rub the meat on all sides with the oil, followed by the salt and pepper. Place it fat-side up in a roasting pan fitted with a wire rack. Scatter the optional fresh herbs around the roast, reserving some for serving. If you’re using a thermometer, insert the probe into the middle of the meat. Place the meat in the oven and roast for 10 minutes. Then reduce the heat to 162°C. Every 30-60 minutes, baste the meat by spooning of bulb-basting the pan juices onto the meat. If the meat gets dark brown before the final 30 minutes, cover loosely with aluminum foil. After 60-90 minutes (or longer for large roasts), start checking the internal temperature of the meat. Insert the probe of an instant-read thermometer into the center of the roast: 46°C is rare, 51°C is medium-rare, 57°C is medium, 60°C is medium-well and 62°C is well-done. Note that temperatures will typically rise another 10°F from these levels out of the oven. When your desired doneness is reached, remove the roast to a carving board and tent with foil. Let it rest undisturbed for 15-20 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute throughout the meat. Slice against the grain to serve. Note that the outside edges will be more cooked and the center sections more red, so you can distribute servings to guests accordingly.

This recipe was found on tipbuzz.com