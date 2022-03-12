Saturday tasty treat: White chocolate cheesecake

Citizen Reporter

The sweetness of the white chocolate and tangy, creaminess of cream cheese is what makes this dish the perfect dessert for any dinner party, or to be enjoyed by yourself or your loved ones.

This white chocolate cheesecake is a no-bake decadent indulgence and is super quick and easy to recreate.

A spoonful of this creamy and delectable white chocolate cheesecake dessert is all you need to transform your mood and have a brilliant day.

White chocolate cheesecake

White chocolate cheesecake. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

300g digestive biscuits

150g unsalted butter, melted, plus extra to grease

400g white chocolate, broken into pieces

300g full-fat cream cheese

250g mascarpone

300ml double cream

200g strawberries or raspberries, to serve

Method

Crush the biscuits in a food processor until completely ground. Add butter and whizz again until you have the desired crumbly consistency.

Grease and line the base of a 23cm deep, loose-bottomed cake tin. Add the biscuit mixture to the cake tin and pat it flat. Leave to set in the fridge for approximately 30 mins.

Begin melting the chocolate in a heatproof glass bowl over a small pan of hot water on a low heat. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Remove from the heat and leave to cool for 10 mins until barely warm but still liquid.

Meanwhile whisk the cream cheese and mascarpone together. Add double cream and keep whisking until the mixture is just holding its own shape. Finally, add the melted chocolate and whisk until just combined.

Spoon the mixture over the cooled and set biscuit base, then smooth the top. Return to the fridge to cool for at least 6 hours until the topping is set. Finally, decorate with fruit.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com