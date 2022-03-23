Recipe of the day: Pepper steak with noodles

Citizen Reporter

As tiring as work and responsibilities may be, cooking this delicious pepper steak with noodles meal won’t feel like another boring and tedious chore.

This dish is the prefect wholesome and filing midweek dish to prepare for yourself and your loved ones.

Pepper steak with noodles

Pepper steak with noodles. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

4 tablespoons shaohsing wine (or dry sherry)

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2.50cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated

450g steak (skirt steak works well)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons cornflour

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 onion, cut into thick slices

1 red and 1 yellow pepper, both cut into 2.50cm pieces

pinch of sesame seeds

1-2 teaspoons crushed black peppercorns

500g cooked noodles, to serve

Instructions

Mix 1 tablespoon of the soy with 1 tablespoon of the shaohsing wine, 1 crushed garlic clove and half the ginger. Pour over the steak and leave for at least 20 mins or up to 1 hr. Heat a frying pan over a high heat until very hot. Take the steak out of the marinade and scrape off as much of it as you can. Rub with the vegetable oil and put in the frying pan. Leave for 2 mins, then gently move it around to catch any bits of char, which will add to the flavour. After another 30 seconds, turn the steak and cook for 2½ mins on the other side. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Mix the corn flour into the remaining soy sauce and shaohsing wine and add 150ml water. Heat the sesame oil in a wok or frying pan over a medium-high heat and add the onion. Cook for 1 min, stirring, then add the peppers. Cook for 4 mins, stirring regularly. Once they are starting to soften with bits of char on them, add the remaining garlic and ginger, and soy mixture. As soon as the sauce starts to thicken, remove from the heat. Slice the steak thinly and add to the wok, just stirring through. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and crushed peppercorns and serve with the noodles.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com