WATCH: How to make KFC dunked wings at home

Citizen Reporter

If you love KFC dunked wings, but can’t always afford to buy them, you’ll be happy to know that someone has figured out the recipe.

At a fraction of the price, you can now make your own dunked wings at home.

Serve them as a snack when you have guests over or just as a delicious treat for you and your family while you watch the Sunday night movie.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Pepper steak with noodles

KFC dunked wings recipe

Ingredients:

12 Chicken wings

200g hot sauce

100g butter

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 ½ teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

100g regular flour

A little vinegar

1 teaspoon cornflour

Salt and pepper

A pinch of sugar

Oil

Method:

Cut the chicken wings with a sharp knife on the joint to separate them in two pieces. Once the wings are cut, put them in a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and freshly ground white or black pepper. Add a cup of flour, a teaspoon of chili powder and a teaspoon of paprika. Mix all the ingredients with your hands, and then put the bowl in the fridge for about an hour. After one hour, fry the wings in plenty of oil for about 10 minutes. Make your sauce while the wings are frying. In another saucepan, melt the butter. Once the butter has melted, add your favourite hot sauce, a pinch of sugar, freshly ground pepper, a teaspoon of paprika, a teaspoon of garlic powder, ½ teaspoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon cornflour so the sauce thickens and a little vinegar. Mix all the ingredients together with a spoon and cook over low heat for about 10 minutes. When the wings are fried, remove them from the oil, and place them on a paper towel. Finally, put the wings in another skillet, pour the sauce over them and mix well.

Watch the video below to get the KFC dunked wings recipe:

This recipe was found on alleasyfoodrecipes.net.