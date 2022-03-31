Recipe of the day: Mexican chicken quesadilla’s

Citizen Reporter

Recreate these mouthwatering chicken quesadilla’s for yourself and your loved ones tonight which can be easily prepared in less than 25 minutes.

Add more of your favourite vegetables to create healthier and much more filling quesadilla’s.

If you are not in the mood for chicken tonight, then you can swap out the chicken for your loved ones favourite protein to make quesadilla’s that are just as delicious and wholesome.

Make a few more quesadilla’s for yourself and your family to be enjoyed tomorrow for lunch as well.

Delicious Mexican chicken quesadilla’s. Picture: iStock

Mexican chicken quesadilla’s

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 bell peppers, thinly sliced

1/2 onion, thinly sliced

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

450g boneless skinless chicken breasts, sliced into strips

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

4 medium flour tortillas

2 cups shredded Monterey jack cheese

2 cups shredded cheddar

1 ripe avocado, sliced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Sour cream, for serving

Method

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Add peppers and onion and season with salt and pepper. Cook until soft, 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Heat remaining tablespoon vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Season chicken with spices, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and cooked through, 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add 1 flour tortilla to skillet and top half of the tortilla with a heavy sprinkling of both cheeses, cooked chicken mixture, pepper-onion mixture, a few slices of avocado, and green onions. Fold the other half of the tortilla over and cook, flipping once, until golden, 3 minutes per side. Repeat to make 4 quesadillas. Slice into wedges and serve with sour cream.

This recipe was found on delish.com