Recipe of the day: Avocado chicken parmigiana

Citizen Reporter

This avocado chicken parmigiana is the perfect quick and easy meal to prepare for yourself and your loved ones after a hectic and busy week.

Enjoy this mouthwatering meal with a fresh side salad or with a side of garlic creamy mash potatoes.

We have added a delicious and creamy parmigiana sauce to be enjoyed with any of your other favourite meals in need of a creamy added flavour.

Avocado chicken parmigiana. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 (340g) Lilydale Free Range Chicken Breasts, halved lengthways

1/2 cup plain flour

2 tablespoons milk

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups dried breadcrumbs

Olive oil cooking spray

1/2 cup tomato pasta sauce

1 medium avocado, sliced

1/2 cup grated reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

Salad leaves, to serve

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Mexican chicken quesadilla’s

Method

Place chicken between 2 sheets plastic wrap. Using a rolling pin, pound until 5mm thick. Place flour on a plate. Lightly whisk milk and eggs together in a shallow bowl. Place breadcrumbs on a plate. Coat 1 piece chicken in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture. Coat in breadcrumbs, pressing on to secure. Place on prepared tray. Repeat with remaining chicken, flour, egg mixture and breadcrumbs. Spray chicken with oil. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Top each with 1 heaped tablespoon pasta sauce. Arrange avocado over sauce. Sprinkle with cheese. Return to oven. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until golden and chicken is cooked through. Serve with salad.

Parmigiana sauce

Parmigiana sauce. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 brown onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cans diced tomatoes

1 sachet tomato paste

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dried herbs, thyme or oregano

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Heat oil in pan. Add the onion and cook until it becomes translucent. Add diced tomatoes and garlic. Rinse the cans with the water and add 1/2 can of water to the pan. Add sugar, vinegar and herbs. Add tomato paste. Stir well. Cook over a low heat until thick and luscious, stirring occasionally. Taste and adjust seasoning to suit.

These recipe was found on taste.co.au