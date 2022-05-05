Recipe of the day: Steak and pepper fajitas

Citizen Reporter

These steak and pepper fajitas are a fun, quick and super easy midweek meal to prepare, which your family and loved ones will be sure to enjoy.

We have included a delicious and flavourful meatless fajita recipe for all vegetarian fajita lovers.

Steak and pepper fajitas

Steak and pepper fajitas. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

3 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

680g flat iron steak

2 1/2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into strips

1 red onion, cut into wedges

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Bruschetta chicken pasta salad

Instructions

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. In a small bowl, combine chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Season steak with chili powder mixture. Brush steak with 1 tablespoon canola oil. Add steak to grill, and cook, flipping once, until desired doneness, about 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest 5 minutes. Season bell peppers and onion with remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add bell peppers and onion to grill, and cook, turning occasionally, until charred and tender, about 6-8 minutes. Thinly slice steak against the grain and serve with bell peppers and onion.

This recipe was found on damndelicious.net

Vegetarian fajitas

Vegetarian fajitas. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

400g can black beans, drained

small bunch coriander, finely chopped

4 large or 8-12 small flour tortillas

1 avocado, sliced, or 1 small tub guacamole

2 tablespoon soured cream

For the fajita mix

1 red and 1 yellow pepper, cut into strips

1 tablespoon oil

1 red onion, cut into thin wedges

1 garlic clove, crushed

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 lime, juiced

Instructions

To make the fajita mix, take two or three strips from each colour of pepper and finely chop them. Set aside. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the remaining pepper strips and the onion until soft and starting to brown at the edges. Cool slightly and mix in the chopped raw peppers. Add the garlic and cook for 1 min, then add the spices and stir. Cook for a couple of mins more until the spices become aromatic, then add half the lime juice and season. Transfer to a dish, leaving any juices behind, and keep warm. Tip the black beans into the same pan, then add the remaining lime juice and plenty of seasoning. Stir the beans around the pan to warm them through and help them absorb any flavours of the fajita mix, then stir through the coriander. Warm the tortillas in a microwave or a low oven, then wrap them so they don’t dry out. Serve the tortillas with the fajita mix, beans, avocado and soured cream for everyone to help themselves.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com