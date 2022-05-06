Recipes

Recipe of the day: Parmesan chicken nuggets with three dipping sauces

Serve these delicious, crispy and cheesy parmesan chicken nuggets with some oven-baked fries or a fresh salad of your choice.

Parmesan chicken nuggets with three dipping sauces. Picture: Pinterest

Invented in the 1950’s, chicken nuggets have become a universal, fun, quick and easy food which many people find comfort in and are most likely to order at restaurants all across the world.

Serve these delicious, crispy and cheesy oven-baked parmesan chicken nuggets with some homemade fries or a fresh salad of your choice.

Parmesan chicken nuggets with three dipping sauces

Parmesan chicken nuggets
Parmesan chicken nuggets with three dipping sauces. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

  • 4 slices white bread, crusts removed
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons basil pesto
  • 2 teaspoons wholegrain mustard
  • 1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups grated parmesan
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/3 cup plain flour
  • 4 chicken breast fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • Sunflower oil, to deep-fry
  • Lemon wedges, to serve

Instructions

  1. preheat oven to 120°C. Bake bread on a tray for 15 minutes or until dry and crisp.
  2. Meanwhile, divide mayonnaise among 3 small bowls, then stir the pesto into one, mustard into another, and chili sauce into the third. Chill until required.
  3. Break the bread up into large pieces, then pulse in a food processor with the parmesan to form fine crumbs. Transfer to a plate. Beat eggs in a shallow bowl. Spread flour on a separate plate and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Dip the chicken first in flour, then egg and finally crumbs, pressing to coat well.
  5. Half-fill a deep-fryer or large, heavy-based saucepan with oil and heat to 190°C. (If you don’t have a deep-fryer thermometer, test a cube of bread – it will turn golden in 30 seconds when the oil is hot enough.) In batches, deep-fry the nuggets for 3-4 minutes until golden and cooked through. Drain on a paper towel and keep warm while you cook the remaining nuggets. Serve with the dipping sauces, lemon wedges and a green salad if desired.

This recipe was found on delicious.com.au

