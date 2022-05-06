Recipe of the day: Parmesan chicken nuggets with three dipping sauces

Invented in the 1950’s, chicken nuggets have become a universal, fun, quick and easy food which many people find comfort in and are most likely to order at restaurants all across the world.
Serve these delicious, crispy and cheesy oven-baked parmesan chicken nuggets with some homemade fries or a fresh salad of your choice.
Parmesan chicken nuggets with three dipping sauces
Ingredients
- 4 slices white bread, crusts removed
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons basil pesto
- 2 teaspoons wholegrain mustard
- 1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce
- 1 1/2 cups grated parmesan
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup plain flour
- 4 chicken breast fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces
- Sunflower oil, to deep-fry
- Lemon wedges, to serve
Instructions
- preheat oven to 120°C. Bake bread on a tray for 15 minutes or until dry and crisp.
- Meanwhile, divide mayonnaise among 3 small bowls, then stir the pesto into one, mustard into another, and chili sauce into the third. Chill until required.
- Break the bread up into large pieces, then pulse in a food processor with the parmesan to form fine crumbs. Transfer to a plate. Beat eggs in a shallow bowl. Spread flour on a separate plate and season with salt and pepper.
- Dip the chicken first in flour, then egg and finally crumbs, pressing to coat well.
- Half-fill a deep-fryer or large, heavy-based saucepan with oil and heat to 190°C. (If you don’t have a deep-fryer thermometer, test a cube of bread – it will turn golden in 30 seconds when the oil is hot enough.) In batches, deep-fry the nuggets for 3-4 minutes until golden and cooked through. Drain on a paper towel and keep warm while you cook the remaining nuggets. Serve with the dipping sauces, lemon wedges and a green salad if desired.
This recipe was found on delicious.com.au