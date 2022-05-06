Recipe of the day: Parmesan chicken nuggets with three dipping sauces

Citizen Reporter

Invented in the 1950’s, chicken nuggets have become a universal, fun, quick and easy food which many people find comfort in and are most likely to order at restaurants all across the world.

Serve these delicious, crispy and cheesy oven-baked parmesan chicken nuggets with some homemade fries or a fresh salad of your choice.

Parmesan chicken nuggets with three dipping sauces

Ingredients

4 slices white bread, crusts removed

1 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons basil pesto

2 teaspoons wholegrain mustard

1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce

1 1/2 cups grated parmesan

2 eggs

1/3 cup plain flour

4 chicken breast fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces

Sunflower oil, to deep-fry

Lemon wedges, to serve

Instructions

preheat oven to 120°C. Bake bread on a tray for 15 minutes or until dry and crisp. Meanwhile, divide mayonnaise among 3 small bowls, then stir the pesto into one, mustard into another, and chili sauce into the third. Chill until required. Break the bread up into large pieces, then pulse in a food processor with the parmesan to form fine crumbs. Transfer to a plate. Beat eggs in a shallow bowl. Spread flour on a separate plate and season with salt and pepper. Dip the chicken first in flour, then egg and finally crumbs, pressing to coat well. Half-fill a deep-fryer or large, heavy-based saucepan with oil and heat to 190°C. (If you don’t have a deep-fryer thermometer, test a cube of bread – it will turn golden in 30 seconds when the oil is hot enough.) In batches, deep-fry the nuggets for 3-4 minutes until golden and cooked through. Drain on a paper towel and keep warm while you cook the remaining nuggets. Serve with the dipping sauces, lemon wedges and a green salad if desired.

