Recipe of the day: Easy lemon butter fish

Crispy, flaky and delicious lemon butter fish is always the perfect quick meal for any day of the week, as it can be enjoyed with almost any starch or fresh side salad.

The lemon butter sauce recipe is extremely versatile and can also be used when making a lemon butter chicken dish.

We added a delicious, quick and easy oven-baked chips recipe you can enjoy with your mouth-watering fish dish.

Easy lemon butter fish

Lemon butter fish. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

450g white fish, about four fillets

1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

For the lemon butter sauce

1/4 cup butter

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

Salt & pepper

Fresh lemon slices, to garnish

Instructions

Heat a skillet on medium heat for 1 minute. Mix the spices together in a small bowl. Pat your fish dry with a paper towel and rub the spice mixture over each fish fillet. Add the olive oil into the pan, and cook each side of the fish on medium heat for about 2 minutes per side. Remove the fish from the pan and lower the heat. Add in the butter and cook for about 1-2 minutes until it starts to brown. Add in the lemon juice, parsley and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for another 2 minutes on low, making sure to mix together until smooth. Add a few lemon slices into the pan, and layer your fish back into the pan. Continue cooking the fish over a medium/low flame for another 3 minutes while spooning the sauce over the fish fillets every 30 seconds. Top with fresh parsley and serve with your favourite sides!

This recipe was found on somethingnutritiousblog.com

Oven-baked chips

Oven-baked chips. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

6 large potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon celery salt

Sea salt, to serve

Instructions

Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Peel the potatoes and cut them into long chip shapes – the thickness is entirely up to you, though the width of a finger is ideal. Rinse under the cold tap and pat dry with a tea towel. Spread the chips on a large non-stick baking tray and toss with the olive oil and celery salt. Lie them flat in a single layer – use two trays rather than overcrowd one. Roast for 45-50 mins, turning now and then. When cooked they should be golden brown and crisp with a light fluffy centre. Scatter on sea salt to serve.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com