Delicious and exciting coffee recipes to try this Sunday morning

Spruce up your usual Sunday morning coffee by recreating one of these yummy, rich and creamy coffee recipes which you will be sure to love.

For all the coffee lovers with a sweet tooth, there is a delectable brownie recipe included to be enjoyed with your delicious and creamy cups of coffee.

Instant Mocha

Instant Mocha. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

1 teaspoon Douwe Egberts Pure Gold

Sugar (according to your personal taste)

Hot milk

Instructions

Place into your cup the cocoa powder, Douwe Egberts Pure Gold coffee, and sugar to taste. Add a splash of milk and stir to form a paste. Once you have a consistent paste, add the rest of the hot milk. Stir and serve.

Cinnamon spice coffee

Cinnamon spice coffee. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

Douwe Egberts Espresso Style

1.5 tablespoons cinnamon syrup

Whipped cream

Ground cinnamon

Instructions

Make yourself a cup of Douwe Egberts Espresso Style coffee. Pour the cinnamon syrup into a large mug. Pour the prepared coffee into the mug containing the syrup and give it a stir. Once combined, sprinkle some cinnamon and top with whipped cream.

Pure indulgence brownies

Pure indulgence brownies. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

4 eggs

230g melted butter

2 heaped teaspoons Douwe Egberts Pure Indulgence

140g flour

400g sugar

60g cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons vanilla essence

Instructions

Grease a non-stick baking pan and set the oven to 175°C. Place the melted butter and sugar into a bowl and mix until well combined. Then add in the eggs and vanilla. Mix well until lighter in colour. Once this is well combined, sift in the dry ingredients – flour, Douwe Egberts coffee, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder. Gently fold in these ingredients until JUST combined. If you over mix, this will affect the texture of your brownies. Spread the mixture into the pan, and place into the oven for 20-30 minutes. If you prefer your brownies a little firmer, keep them in the oven for a little longer.

These recipes were supplied by Douwe Egberts