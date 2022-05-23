Recipe of the day: Lemon ricotta pasta

Citizen Reporter

Meatless Monday just got exciting!

This creamy and filling lemon ricotta pasta dish is the perfect meal to recreate to start the new week.

This recipe is delicious, warm, comforting, and exactly what you need to fight off the windy weather.

Add as much chili flakes as you desire to your pasta dish to create a delicious lemon ricotta pasta experience to your preferred level of spiciness.

If you love super spicy food, then you can add some hot sauce to your pasta dish to enhance its flavours.

Lemon ricotta pasta

Lemon ricotta pasta with rocket. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

500g short pasta, like penne or rigatoni

1 cup whole-milk ricotta

1 cup freshly grated parmesan or pecorino, plus more for serving

1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice from 1 to 2 lemons plus extra lemon wedges for serving

2 cups of rocket

Chili flakes for serving

Olive oil for serving

Thinly sliced or torn basil leaves for serving (optional)

Instructions

Cook pasta according to package instructions until al dente, reserving 1 cup of cooking water. Drain pasta and set aside. Make the sauce in the same pot: add the ricotta, parmesan, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper to taste and stir until well combined. Stir or whisk in ½ cup of pasta water until smooth. Add the pasta and stir vigorously until the noodles are well coated adding more pasta water to loosen up the sauce as needed for a smooth sauce. Stir in the arugula. Serve immediately and top with remaining sauce from pan and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with extra parmesan, red-pepper flakes and torn basil, if using and extra lemon wedges on the side.

This recipe was found on oliveandmango.com