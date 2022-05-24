Recipe of the day: Thai basil chicken curry

Citizen Reporter

Chicken curry is always a brilliant idea when you are craving a wholesome, warm and filling meal to brighten up your day.

This Thai basil chicken curry can be prepared in less than 30 minutes, affording you some more time to do the things you love to do after a busy day.

Serve this mouthwatering chicken curry on a bed of jasmine rice, or any other rice of your choice.

Thai basil chicken curry

Thai basil chicken curry. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

8 bone-in chicken thighs

Kosher salt

Black pepper

3 tablespoons peanut, canola or corn oil, divided

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons red curry paste

1 can unsweetened coconut milk

4 teaspoons dark brown sugar

4 teaspoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

⅓ cup water

1 medium red sweet pepper, cut into bite-size strips

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 cup torn fresh basil

1 – 2 tablespoon lime juice

Cooked jasmine rice or any other rice of your choice

Instructions

Preheat oven to 162 degrees C. Using a paper towel to help grip, remove and discard skin from chicken thighs. Pat chicken dry and season with salt and pepper. In a very large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium-high heat. Cook chicken until browned on both sides, 6 to 8 minutes, turning once halfway through. Remove from skillet. Drain and discard fat. Let pan cool slightly. In the same skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Add ginger and garlic. Cook and stir just until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add curry paste; cook and stir 30 seconds more. Add coconut milk, brown sugar, fish sauce, peanut butter, and the water. Whisk to combine. Return chicken to pan; bring to a simmer. Cover pan (use foil if skillet has no lid) and transfer to oven. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove pan from oven. Carefully turn chicken and stir in sweet pepper and onion. Bake, covered, until chicken is done (80 degrees C), about 10 minutes more. Stir in basil and lime juice and serve over rice.

This recipe was found on midwestliving.com