Recipe of the day: Spicy salmon rice bowls

These delicious spicy salmon rice bowls are super easy to recreate, and make for the perfect lunch or dinner meal for anyone who is carb conscious and is a part of the weight watchers club.

We have included a tofu salmon rice bowl recipe for all the vegan foodies who would love to recreate and enjoy this quick and easy recipe.

Spicy salmon rice bowls

Spicy salmon rice bowl. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 teaspoon olive oil

150g skinless salmon fillet, pin boned

1 cup cooked white rice, cooled

1 ice cube

Soy sauce, to serve

Sriracha chili sauce, to serve

Kewpie mayonnaise, or any other mayonnaise of your choice to serve

¼ avocado, sliced

Korean kimchi, to serve

Sushi seasoning, to serve

Roasted seasoned seaweed sheets, to serve

Instructions

Brush the olive oil over the salmon fillet. Place in an air fryer and cook at 180 degrees C for 8 minutes or until cooked to your liking. Place rice in a microwave-safe bowl. Top with the ice cube and cover with a sheet of baking paper. Microwave on High for 1 minute or until warmed through. Remove baking paper from rice. Discard ice cube. Top with salmon. Use a fork to mash the salmon and rice until combined. Drizzle over soy sauce, chili sauce and mayonnaise, to taste. Stir to combine. Top with avocado, kimchi and seasoning. Serve with seaweed sheets.

Vegan salmon rice bowl

Tofu salmon rice bowl. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 block extra firm tofu

2 tablespoon rice vinegar

3 tablespoon coconut amino

2 tablespoon flaxseed oil

1 tablespoon white miso paste

1/2 cup warm water

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon pitaya powder, for colouring

1 nori sheet, shredded

Canola oil, for cooking

Mayonnaise, to serve

Sriracha sauce or other hot sauce of choice

1 avocado

Korean kimchi

Crispy seaweed

Instructions

Slice the block tofu into two and carve a curve in each of them resembling a salmon fillet shape. Score both the top and bottom sides in opposite direction, be careful not to cut it through. Mix all the marinade ingredients in an airtight container, marinate the tofu fillets for at least 2 hours or overnight. Heat a generous drizzle of oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat, pan fry the marinated tofu fillets till golden brown on all sides, and the edges slightly charred, about 3-4 minutes per side. Break the tofu fillet into a bowl of rice, drizzle on sriracha sauce and homemade mayo, mix well into the rice. Use a piece of crispy seaweed to pick up the rice mixture, a few avocado slices, and kimchi, enjoy!

