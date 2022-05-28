Munch on these yummy hamburgers to celebrate International Hamburger Day

Citizen Reporter

Hamburgers are one of the most iconic foods across the world, and throughout the years, the simple yet delicious meal has been recreated to feature other complimentary ingredients such as cheese, bacon, jalapenos, eggs, onions, avocados, and much more.

To celebrate International Hamburger Day, recreate these mouthwatering, quick and easy hamburger recipes for yourself and your loved ones for lunch or dinner.

Pair your hamburgers with a side of oven-baked, or fried chips, or for a healthier alternative, you can enjoy these delicious hamburgers with a side of your favourite fresh salad.

Jalapeno & cream cheese stuffed beef burgers

Ingredients

180g seeded and chopped jalapeno peppers

20g washed & chopped coriander leaves

50g finely chopped red onion

225g medium fat cream cheese

900g lean beef

8 fresh burger buns, split

Lettuce and tomato slices to dress

Instructions

In a bowl, stir together the jalapenos, red onion, coriander and cream cheese. Divide the ground beef into 16 portions and pat out each one to a 6mm thickness. Spoon some of the cream cheese mixture onto the centre of 8 of the patties. Top with the remaining patties, pressing the edges together to seal. Pre-heat a grill pan on medium heat. When hot, lightly oil the pan and cook for about 7 minutes on each side or until done to your liking, taking care not to press down on the burgers as they cook as this will make the cheese ooze out. Serve on freshly toasted buns with fresh lettuce and slices of tomato and a side of fries.

Mushroom swiss burgers

Ingredients

675g ground beef

2 tablespoons steak seasoning

4 slices swiss cheese

4 brioche buns

For the mushrooms and onions

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

450g white mushrooms sliced

1 sweet yellow onion sliced

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Instructions

Heat grill or a pan on the stove over medium-heat. Separate the lean ground beef into 4 even patties. Season each patty with 2 tablespoons. steak seasoning. Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced white mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and add sliced onion, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Cook for 5-7 minutes until softened and browned. Keep warm by adding to a plate under foil. Then, add patties to the grill or pan. Cook for 8 minutes on one side, then flip and grill for about 6-8 minutes on the other side, or until cooked through. Top with a slice of Swiss cheese and allow it to melt while cooking. Remove burgers from the grill or pan and place each patty on a brioche bun. Top with sauteed mushrooms and onions, then serve.

