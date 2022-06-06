Recipe of the day: Creamy ham and potato soup

Citizen Reporter

The perfect creamy soup to prepare and enjoy to beat the chilly weather. This ham and potato soup is super filling, and can be eaten all on its own.

We have added an easy and delicious chewy French bread recipe which you and your loved ones can enjoy with your soup.

Ham and potato soup

Creamy ham and potato soup. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter divided use

1/2 cup onion, diced

2 carrots peeled, halved and sliced

2 stalks celery, sliced

2 cups cubed ham

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 1/2 cups Russet potatoes, peeled and diced

4 cups chicken broth

5 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk

1 cup white cheddar cheese, shredded

salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Instructions

Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 3-4 minutes or until softened. Add the carrots, celery, ham, potatoes and garlic to the pot, cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. In a separate pan, melt the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour, stirring constantly. Cook for 1 minute. Slowly pour in the milk, whisking continuously. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until thickened. Pour the milk mixture into the ham soup and stir to combine. Stir in the cheddar cheese. Cook for 5-6 minutes longer. Taste and add salt and pepper as desired. Sprinkle with parsley, then serve.

This recipe was found on dinneratthezoo.com

Chewy french bread

Chewy French bread. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 tablespoon yeast

1 tablespoon white sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 1/2 cups warm water

5-6 cups all-purpose flour

Instructions

In large standing mixer, combine the yeast, sugar, salt, and warm water. Be careful to use warm water, not hot. Mix and let sit for about 15 minutes to get the yeast working. Gradually add 5-6 cups flour until you get just the right consistency. You want the dough to be soft but not too sticky. Grease a large bowl with canola oil and add the dough. Punch the dough down into a nice smooth ball. Cover with a clean dishtowel and set it in a warm corner of your kitchen. Let the dough rise until doubled in size. Punch down and smooth it out, and let it rise again. Form into two large oblong shapes (or you can make several smaller loaves or even buns). Place on a large greased cookie sheet or on a French bread pan. Cover with a towel and let rise again, about 30-40 minutes. Cut slits on top of loaves with scissors or serrated knife. Mix one egg white and 1/2 teaspoon salt and brush this mixture on top of the loaves. Bake on 204 degrees C for 25 minutes or until bottom is slightly brown and crunchy, and top is nice and golden brown. Remove and let cool on baking rack.

This recipe was found on suebeehomemaker.com