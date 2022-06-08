Recipe of the day: Cauliflower and caramelised onion lasagna

Citizen Reporter

This cauliflower and caramelised onion lasagna is the perfect super cheesy vegetarian recipe to recreate as a midweek meal.

This lasagna recipe feeds 8, and can be served alongside your favourite fresh salad.

Substitute all the diary products with vegan products to make this a delicious dairy-free and vegan lasagna which you and your family will be sure to love.

Cauliflower and caramelised onion lasagna

Cauliflower and caramelised onion lasagna. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

70ml extra virgin olive oil

1kg brown onions, halved, thinly sliced

2 teaspoon brown sugar

2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

2 cauliflower

2 large whole garlic cloves

3 x 310g packets baby tomatoes

1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves, plus 1 tablespoon oregano sprigs

800g fresh ricotta

2 tablespoon milk

1 egg

70g finely grated pecorino

105g coarsely grated cheddar

250g packet dried lasagna sheets

Instructions

Preheat oven to 180C/160C fan forced. Line 3 baking trays with baking paper. Grease a 14 cup baking dish with olive oil. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large heavy-based frying pan over medium-low heat. Add the onion. Season. Cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes or until softened. Add the sugar and vinegar. Cook, stirring for 10-15 minutes or until caramelised. Transfer to a bowl. Use a sharp knife to cut through the centre core of each cauliflower to create eight 1.5cm-thick steaks (steaks may break). Cut remaining cauliflower into small florets. Reserve 1 1⁄4 cups cauliflower florets. Place the cauliflower steaks, remaining florets and garlic on 2 of the prepared trays. Brush with 1 tablespoon oil and season. Roast for 30-35 minutes or until just tender. Peel the garlic. Halve 2 packets of the tomatoes. Place, cut-side up on the remaining tray. Drizzle with remaining oil and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon oregano. Season. Roast for 10-12 minutes or until just tender. Process the roasted cauliflower florets and garlic in a food processor until smooth. Add the ricotta and milk. Process until just combined. Add the egg and half the cheeses. Process until smooth. Season. Spoon 1/3 cup ricotta mixture in the base of the prepared dish. Top with one-third of the pasta, breaking to fit. Spoon over one-third of the remaining ricotta mixture. Top with half the onion, half the cauliflower steaks and half the roasted tomato. Repeat layering, finishing with a final layer of pasta. Spoon over remaining ricotta mixture. Sprinkle with half the remaining cheese. Top with the reserved cauliflower florets. Sprinkle with remaining cheeses and oregano. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden and tender. Top with the whole tomatoes. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until tender. Stand lasagna for 10 minutes before serving.

This recipe was found on taste.com.au