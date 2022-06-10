Recipe of the day: Mini Bacon and cheese pies

Citizen Reporter

These fun and yummy mini bacon and cheese pies are the perfect dinner pastries to enjoy with your family and friends on a chilly Friday evening.

For a much more filling feast, consider serving these pies with some other quick and easy finger foods such as mini sausages, meatballs, or your favourite fresh salad.

We have included a delicious and tangy spicy buttermilk dipping sauce to make and enjoy with your scrumptious bacon and cheese pies.

Mini Bacon and cheese pies

Mini Bacon and cheese pies. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

200g bacon bits

1 teaspoon oil

2 cups cheese

1 roll puff pastry

1 egg beaten

Instructions

Preheat oven to 180 degrees C. Heat oil in a pan. Add the bacon bits and fry until cooked through. Set aside 3. Dust clean surface with flour. Using a rolling pin, roll out the puff pastry. Cut pastry into 10cm circles (it should give 10-12 circles). Top half of the circles with equal amounts of bacon and cheese. Using your finger, rub the circle edges with water to seal. Top the cheese and bacon with the remaining pastry circles. Use the back of the fork, press the edges of the pastry circles to completely seal. Brush with the egg wash. Place onto a baking tray and bake in oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

This recipe was found on eskort.com

Spicy buttermilk dipping sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream, plus

1 tablespoon sour cream

1 1/2 teaspoons celery salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

salt

hot sauce, suggested Tabasco

1 scallion, thinly sliced

Instructions

Combine 1st 5 ingredients in a bowl. Season with salt and hot sauce. Top with scallions.

This recipe was found on food.com