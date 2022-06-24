Recipe of the day: Pull apart cheeseburger sliders

These pull apart cheeseburger sliders are super easy to prepare, and their juicy and delicious taste will have you indulging in two, three, or even four!
Enjoy your sliders with a side of homemade oven baked, or air fried chips, or potato wedges.
Pull apart cheeseburger sliders
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons cooking spray
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 500g. ground beef
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- Kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 12 slider buns or dinner rolls
- 12 slices cheddar cheese
- 1 medium tomatoes, sliced
- 1/2 cup pickle slices
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
ALSO try: Recipe of the day: Mini Bacon and cheese pies
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 176 degrees C and grease a baking dish with cooking spray. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes, then add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add ground beef and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain fat.
- Return beef mixture to skillet and stir in mustard and Worcestershire. Season with salt and pepper.
- Place bottom halves of slider buns in prepared baking dish and top with cooked beef mixture, cheese, tomatoes, pickles, and slider bun tops.
- Brush melted butter on top of buns and sprinkle with garlic powder and sesame seeds.
- Bake until cheese is melty and buns are golden, 10 to 12 minutes.
This recipe was found on delish.com