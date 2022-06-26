Recipe of the day: One pot spicy pesto cheese baked rigatoni

Citizen Reporter

This delicious cheesy rigatoni dish is the perfect comforting and filling meal to recreate for Sunday lunch or dinner.

Pair this marvelous one pot spicy pesto cheese baked rigatoni dish with your favourite fresh green salad, or any other salad of your choice.

One pot spicy pesto cheese baked rigatoni

Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot chopped

340g ground spicy Italian chicken sausage

4 cloves garlic, minced or grated

2 cans crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup vodka (chicken broth or water also work)

3/4 cup basil pesto homemade or store-bought

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried rosemary plus fresh rosemary for serving

kosher salt and pepper

500g dry rigatoni pasta

2 cups shredded kale

2 cups shredded fontina cheese

225g mozzarella, torn

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 176 degrees C. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the shallot and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken sausage and brown all over, about 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic, cook another minute. Slowly add the tomatoes, vodka, 1/2 cup pesto, oregano, rosemary, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Then add 2 1/2 cups water, the pasta, and kale. Increase the heat to medium-high. Bring the mixture to a boil. Stir frequently until the pasta is al dente, about 8-10 minutes. If needed, transfer the pasta to a baking dish. Top with the fontina cheese, then drizzle the remaining 1/4 cup basil pesto evenly over everything. Add the mozzarella. Transfer the baking dish to the oven and bake 20-25 minutes or until the cheese has melted and is lightly browned on top. Cool 5 minutes before serving. Serve with fresh rosemary. Enjoy!

This recipe was found halfbakedharvest.com