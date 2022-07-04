Recipe of the day: Beefy tomato soup

Citizen Reporter

This beefy tomato soup is the perfect comforting and filling winter soup to combat the chilly weather which you and your family will be sure to love.

Enjoy your yummy dish with a slice or two of your favourite homemade or store bought bread.

We have also included a delicious vegetarian tomato soup for all the vegan soup lovers.

Beefy tomato soup

Warm and hearty beefy tomato soup. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1.5 cups ground beef

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

1 jar of spaghetti sauce

4 cups of chicken stock

1/2 cup of cream cheese, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups elbow macaroni or short-tubed pasta

1/4 cup fresh chopped basil, divided

Instructions

In a large pot heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic to the pot and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring, until the onion softens. Add the ground beef to the onions, breaking up with a spoon and cook until no longer pink. Drain any drippings if necessary. Add the salt, pepper and oregano to the beef and stir to combine. Pour in the chicken stock and the pasta sauce, stir and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes. Whisk in the cream cheese and then add 2 tablespoons of the fresh basil. Pour in the pasta, stir and let cook for 10 minutes, covered, stirring halfway through cooking. Spoon into bowls and garnish with the leftover basil.

This recipe was found on mantitlement.com

Vegan tomato soup

Vegan tomato soup. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small red onion, diced

1 can of whole peeled tomatoes

1 cup water

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika or regular sweet paprika

kosher salt to taste

1/3 cup light coconut milk

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a heavy-bottomed pot, over medium-low heat. When the pot is hot, add onions and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, until the onions are soft. Stir often to keep the onions from burning. Add the entire can of whole tomatoes, including the liquid, and 1 cup of water. Using the back of a wooden spoon, gently smash the tomatoes. Add dried oregano, dried basil, paprika, and a pinch of kosher salt. Raise the heat to medium and bring everything to boil. Let soup simmer for 8 to 10 minutes. Turn off heat. Let the soup cool off for 5 minutes before transferring to a blender to blend. Return soup to pot and stir in coconut milk. Serve in bowls with black pepper, basil leaves, and cashew cream, if you like.

This recipe was found on healthynibblesandbits.com