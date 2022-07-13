Recipe of the day: Classic peanut butter cookies

Citizen Reporter

Who doesn’t love a good batch of cookies?

Enjoy your warm and delicious peanut butter cookies with a glass of warm milk or any other warm beverage of your choice.

Double, or even triple your ingredients to create a larger batch of these yummy cookies to be enjoyed throughout the week, or to be gifted to your friends and family.

Classic peanut butter cookies

Scrumptious classic peanut butter cookies. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, unsalted or salted, room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar, light or dark

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 large egg

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt (omit if using salted butter)

Instructions

Beat the butter until creamy, 2 minutes. Add the brown sugar and white sugar, and beat for 2 more minutes. Mix in the peanut butter and the egg. In a separate bowl, vigorously whisk together the dry ingredients—the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Stir the dry ingredients into the sugar butter mixture. Wrap dough in plastic and refrigerate at least 3 hours. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees C. Shape the dough into balls. Place the balls of dough apart on ungreased cookie sheets (unlined sheets are fine, though you can use parchment paper to line them, if you like). Flatten in a crisscross pattern with a fork. (It helps to dip the fork in sugar to keep it from sticking to the dough.) Bake at 190 degrees C until light brown, about 9 to 10 minutes. Remove the cookies from the oven and let cool in their baking sheets for a minute. After 1 minute, transfer the cookies to a rack to cool completely.

This recipe was found on simply recipes.com