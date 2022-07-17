Recipe of the day: One pot lamb shanks with button mushrooms

Citizen Reporter

This easy to follow one pot lamb shank recipe promises to give you perfectly cooked lamb shanks every time which are jam packed with flavour and so tender that they fall off the bone.

Enjoy these lamb shanks with button mushrooms with a side of creamy polenta or creamy mash potatoes.

One pot lamb shanks with button mushrooms

One pot lamb shanks with button mushrooms. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

50g plain flour, to dust

4 lamb shanks, frenched

1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 bottle red wine

12 shallots, peeled

1 bunch thyme, half trussed, half leaves picked

400g button mushrooms, cleaned and trimmed

Salt and pepper, to season

Creamy polenta or mash potato, to serve

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 160 degrees C. Place the flour into a large bowl and season well with salt and pepper. Dust the lamb shanks in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large, heavy-based, ovenproof saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook the shanks for 5 minutes, turning, until browned. Remove and set aside. Pour in the wine and boil for 5 minutes to cook off the alcohol. Return the shanks to the pan with the shallots and trussed thyme. Pour in enough water to submerge the shanks and bring up to a simmer. Cover the surface with a piece of baking paper, then cover with a lid and place in the oven for 1.5 hours. Carefully remove the pan from the oven and turn the shanks over, topping up with water if necessary. Add the mushrooms and cover with the baking paper and lid, then return to the oven for a further 1.5 hours or until the shank meat is falling from the bone. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil in a small frying pan over medium heat. Toast the remaining thyme until bright green, then remove and set aside. Remove the shanks from the pan and place in a bowl, loosely covered with foil and set aside to rest. Place the pan over high heat. Reduce the sauce for 10-12 minutes or until thickened and glossy. Divide polenta among bowls and top with a shank, mushrooms and shallots. Spoon over the sauce and scatter with toasted thyme to serve. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

This recipe was found on myfoodbook.co.au