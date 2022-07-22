Recipe of the day: Spicy Indian lamb burgers

Citizen Reporter

Introduce your pallet to some of the delicious flavours of the world by creating these mouthwatering spicy Indian lamb burgers for yourself and your loved ones for dinner tonight.

Enjoy these juicy burgers with a side of oven-baked potato wedges, potato chips, or a fresh garden salad.

Spicy Indian lamb burgers

Spicy Indian lamb burgers. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

6 burger buns or multi-seed rolls, split

6 tablespoons mango chutney

2 tomatoes, sliced

½ x 31g pack coriander, leaves picked

For the burgers

500g lamb mince

2 tablespoons grated ginger

2 tablespoons crushed garlic

3-4 green chilies, deseeded and finely chopped

1 tomato, deseeded and finely chopped

1 small green pepper, deseeded and finely chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped

½ x 31g pack coriander, finely chopped

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon mild chili powder

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

2 teaspoons medium curry powder

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

For the raita

1 cucumber, halved and deseeded

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

200g thick Greek yogurt

a pinch of garam masala

½ x 31g pack coriander, finely chopped

Instructions

Mix all the burger ingredients together well with clean hands, in a large bowl. If you don’t have all the spices, you can just use 1 tablespoon each of garam masala and curry powder. Cover with clingfilm and leave for 1 hour in the fridge to develop the flavours. For the raita, coarsely grate the cucumber into a sieve and sprinkle over the salt. Set over a sink or bowl and leave for 10 minutes before squeezing out the excess liquid. Tip into a bowl and mix with the rest of the ingredients. Cover and chill. Divide the burger mix into 6 even balls. Rub some vegetable oil onto your hands if you need to, so the burgers don’t stick, and mould into burger shapes, about 2cm thick. Heat a large nonstick frying pan on a high heat, and drizzle in a little oil. Carefully put all the burgers in the pan then turn the heat down to medium, cook for 4 minutes on one side then flip over using a spatula and cook the other side for 3-5 minutes until cooked through. Remove from the pan and leave to rest for a minute on kitchen paper. In the same pan, you should have the excess fat and spices. Turn up the heat and toast the cut sides of the bun lids in this for 30 seconds until slightly browned. Spread both top and bottom buns with some mango chutney, then add a dollop of raita to the bottom bun, and put your burger on top. Add sliced tomato and coriander leaves before adding the top bun. Serve immediately.

This recipe was found on sainsburysmagazine.co.uk