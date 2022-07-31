Three delicious and refreshing iced tea recipes that you have to try

Citizen Reporter

What better way to end off the weekend than with a delicious and refreshing cold ice tea beverage shared with your loved ones.

Recreate these super easy homemade iced tea recipes to enjoy over your Sunday lunch or dinner with your friends and family.

Thai iced tea

Thai iced tea. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

4 cup water

1/2 cup Thai tea mix

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Ice

Sweetened condensed milk

Instructions

Bring water to a boil. In a large pitcher, combine boiling water, Thai tea mix, and sugar. Let steep 15 minutes. Strain tea using a fine mesh strainer, pressing on the tea leaves to extract all of the liquid. Chill until cold, at least 2 hours. When ready to serve, pour tea over ice and add 2 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk to each glass.

This recipe was found on delish.com

Blueberry iced tea

Blueberry iced tea. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 pack blueberries (frozen or fresh)

1/2 cup lemon juice

4 cups water

4 cups brewed tea

3/4 cup sugar

Instructions

Bring the blueberries and lemon juice to a boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, using the back of a spoon to squeeze out the juice. You can freeze the solids in ice cube trays and use for smoothies. Stir 3/4 cup sugar and the blueberry juice mixture into the tea. Pour into a pitcher. Cover and chill 1 hour. Serve over ice. Makes 4 servings.

This recipe was found on livingonadime.com

Strawberry iced tea

Strawberry iced tea. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 cups of boiling water

2 cups of cold water

2 cups ice

4 teabags Earl Gray or Black tea

2 1/2 cups s liced strawberries

Liquid Sweetener or regular granulated sugar to taste

Instructions

Steep 4 teabags in 2 cups of boiling water. Add 2 ½ cups sliced strawberries, juice of 1 lime or lemon, about 4 squirts of liquid sweetener (or sugar) and using a masher press the strawberries to release some of the juice. Pour the steeped tea and strawberries into a pitcher, then add 2 cups iced water. Stir until well combined. Taste and add more sugar if needed. Pour into a glass and enjoy!

This recipe was found on letthebakingbegin.com