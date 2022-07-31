Three delicious and refreshing iced tea recipes that you have to try

What better way to end off the weekend than with a delicious and refreshing cold ice tea beverage shared with your loved ones.
Recreate these super easy homemade iced tea recipes to enjoy over your Sunday lunch or dinner with your friends and family.
Thai iced tea
Ingredients
- 4 cup water
- 1/2 cup Thai tea mix
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- Ice
- Sweetened condensed milk
Instructions
- Bring water to a boil. In a large pitcher, combine boiling water, Thai tea mix, and sugar. Let steep 15 minutes.
- Strain tea using a fine mesh strainer, pressing on the tea leaves to extract all of the liquid. Chill until cold, at least 2 hours.
- When ready to serve, pour tea over ice and add 2 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk to each glass.
This recipe was found on delish.com
Blueberry iced tea
Ingredients
- 1 pack blueberries (frozen or fresh)
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 4 cups water
- 4 cups brewed tea
- 3/4 cup sugar
Instructions
- Bring the blueberries and lemon juice to a boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, using the back of a spoon to squeeze out the juice. You can freeze the solids in ice cube trays and use for smoothies.
- Stir 3/4 cup sugar and the blueberry juice mixture into the tea. Pour into a pitcher. Cover and chill 1 hour. Serve over ice. Makes 4 servings.
This recipe was found on livingonadime.com
Strawberry iced tea
Ingredients
- 2 cups of boiling water
- 2 cups of cold water
- 2 cups ice
- 4 teabags Earl Gray or Black tea
- 2 1/2 cups sliced strawberries
- 1 lime or lemon
- Liquid Sweetener or regular granulated sugar to taste
Instructions
- Steep 4 teabags in 2 cups of boiling water.
- Add 2 ½ cups sliced strawberries, juice of 1 lime or lemon, about 4 squirts of liquid sweetener (or sugar) and using a masher press the strawberries to release some of the juice.
- Pour the steeped tea and strawberries into a pitcher, then add 2 cups iced water. Stir until well combined. Taste and add more sugar if needed.
- Pour into a glass and enjoy!
This recipe was found on letthebakingbegin.com