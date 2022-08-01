Recipe of the day: Mala mogodu

Citizen Reporter

Take part in the local tradition of mogodu Monday’s by recreating your own mouthwatering homemade mala mogodu (combination of tripe and intestines) dish.

This delicious dish is usually served with samp or pap, but you can enjoy it with rice, steamed bread, or any other starchy side dish of your choice.

Mala mogodu

Delicious mala mogodu, also known as ulusu. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1kg tripe

coarse salt, for sprinkling and soaking

4l water

salt and pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons ghee or vegetable oil

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

1 large red chili, finely chopped

1 teaspoon garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons garam masala

1 teaspoon paprika

2 bay leaves

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

1 cup Amasi (sour milk) or plain yoghurt, for serving

2 teaspoon parsley, chopped, to garnish

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Amasi scones

Instructions

Place the tripe in a large bowl. Sprinkle coarse salt all over the tripe and add half the water. Soak for about an hour, then rinse thoroughly under cold, running water. Cut the tripe into bite-sized pieces and place in a large saucepan with a lid. Season with salt and pepper and add the remaining water. Slowly bring it to a boil over low heat and cook for 3 hours or until tender. Drain and set aside. Heat the ghee or oil in a large pan or skillet. Stir in the onion, chili and garlic. Add the masala, paprika and bay leaves. Season with salt and pepper, and stir through while cooking over low heat until the onion is cooked. Add the tomatoes, stir through, and cook for 2 minutes. Add the Amasi or yoghurt and stir through. The sauce should be thick by now, if not, cook over low heat until reduced. Add the tripe and cook for about 10 minutes in the sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve with a starch of your choice.

This recipe was found on taste.co.za