Recipe of the day: Chicken, spinach and artichoke rice casserole

This delicious casserole serves as the perfect midweek dinner recipe, and is jam packed with a lot of flavour and nutrition.

We have also added a delicious vegan chickpea and rice casserole for all the vegan’s who would love to prepare a simple one-dish Wednesday night dinner.

Chicken, spinach and artichoke rice casserole

Chicken, spinach and artichoke rice casserole. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

3/4 cup basmati rice

1 1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

59ml cream cheese, cubed

2 cloves garlic, minced

Crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded (about 4 1/2 cups)

2 cup fresh spinach, tightly packed

1 can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

2 cups shredded mozzarella, divided

Instructions

Preheat oven to 176 degrees C. Prepare rice according to package instructions. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine whole milk and parmesan. When cheese is melted, add cream cheese, garlic and red pepper flakes, and season with salt and pepper. Cook until cream cheese is melted and mixture is slightly thickened, about 4 minutes. In a large bowl, stir together cooked rice, chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, 1 cup mozzarella, and cream cheese mixture and transfer to a 9″-x-13″ baking dish. Top with remaining cheese and bake until cheese is melty and golden, 20 minutes.

This recipe was found on delish.com

Vegan chickpea and rice casserole

Vegan chickpea casserole. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups vegan chicken flavoured stock (or sub vegetable broth)

3/4 cup full-fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 cup uncooked white jasmine rice

2 cups chickpeas, cooked

½ yellow onion, diced

2–3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 rib of celery, finely diced

5 medium cremini mushrooms

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees C and set a 9×13″ or similar pan. Add the stock, coconut milk, and nutritional yeast to a medium pot and bring to a boil over high heat. While the liquid heats, add the rice, chickpeas, onion, garlic, celery, and mushrooms to the casserole dish. Mix them around and spread evenly across the bottom of the casserole with a spatula. Once the liquid comes to a boil, carefully pour it over the casserole and cover with a layer of parchment paper (optional) followed by a layer of aluminium foil. Place in the middle rack of the oven and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the casserole from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes, then uncover. Top with parsley and serve warm; leftovers will last in the fridge for up to 5 days.

This recipe was found on frommybowl.com