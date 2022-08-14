Recipe of the day: Saucy pork stew with creamy mash potato

Citizen Reporter

This mouthwatering pork stew with creamy mash potato dish can be cooked in just 40 minutes, and is enough to serve a family of 4.

We have added a delicious creamy mash potato recipe to pair with your saucy pork stew, but you can definitely enjoy the stew with any other starch dish of your choice.

Add a few cubes of your favourite vegetables to the stew to make your dish more nutritious, flavourful and wholesome.

Saucy pork stew

Saucy pork stew with creamy mash potato. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1kg pork tenderloin cubed into pieces

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup canned tomato sauce

1 dried bay leaf

1 tablespoon cornstarch (optional, used to thicken the stew)*

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Easy, cheesy salami and mushroom pizza

Instructions

In a large, heavy saucepan, add the oil. Heat over medium-high heat, about 2 minutes. Add the pork, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook, frequently stirring, until the meat is no longer raw, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, paprika, and dried thyme. Add the broth and use it to deglaze the pan – scrape the bottom of the pan to loosen any tasty bits stuck to the bottom. Stir in the tomato sauce and the bay leaf. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, just until the pork is cooked through. If the stew hasn’t thickened enough at this point, you can mix in a cornstarch slurry (1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 1 ½ tablespoon cold water). Or try mixing in 1 teaspoon of coconut flour, which is a very powerful thickener. Remove the bay leaf, garnish with chopped parsley, and serve.

This recipe was found on healthyrecipesblogs.com

Creamy mash potato

Creamy mash potato. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

12 medium russet potatoes, peeled

1 1/4 cups hot milk

16 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature (not melted)

1 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1 tablespoon fresh parsley or chives, finely chopped for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Peel potatoes and rinse in cold water (cut potatoes in half if very large). If you want the smoothest potatoes possible, remove the little knots from the potatoes with a small spoon or the tip of a potatoes peeler. Place potatoes in a large pot and cover potatoes with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook partially covered until easily pierced with a knife (boil 20-25 min depending on the size of your potatoes; mine took 22 min). Drain well and transfer to the bowl of your stand mixer. Grab the whisk attachment and mash potatoes lightly by hand to break them up. Fit mixer with whisk attachment and start on low speed for 30 sec then increase to medium and slowly drizzle in 1 to 1 1/4 cups of the HOT milk to reach your desired texture. With the mixer on, add softened butter 1 tablespoon at a time, waiting a few seconds between each addition. Potatoes will be whipped and fluffy. Finally, add 1 1/2 teaspoon salt, or add to taste.

This recipe was found on natashaskitchen.com