Saturday tasty treat: Jamie Oliver’s doughnuts in anise caramel

These delicious doughnuts drizzled in anise caramel are the perfect treats to enjoy as an anytime snack, or as a dessert after a wholesome meal.
For a much more decadent experience, enjoy your doughnuts with a scoop or two of your favourite ice cream.
Jamie Oliver’s doughnuts in anise caramel
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup milk
- 50g unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 tablespoon caster sugar
- Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- 1 2/3 cups bread flour
- 1/2teaspoon baking powder
- 3 eggs, lightly beaten
- 6 cups sunflower oil
For the anise caramel
- 1 3/4 firmly packed cups soft dark brown sugar
- Pared zest of 1 lemon
- 1 star anise
- 1 cinnamon quill
ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Fried chicken lollipops with slaw and wedges
Instructions
- To make doughnuts, place milk, butter, caster sugar, lemon zest, 300ml water and a pinch of salt in a saucepan over medium heat. As soon as mixture starts to bubble, add flour and baking powder, and beat with a wooden spoon until a smooth paste and mixture comes away from the sides of the pan. Remove from heat. Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition until smooth and glossy. Cover with a tea towel and set aside for 30 minutes to rest.
- Meanwhile, for the caramel, place brown sugar, pared lemon, star anise, cinnamon quill and 3 cups (750ml) water in a pan over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to the boil. Cook, for 20-25 minutes until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Strain and keep warm.
- Heat sunflower oil in a deep saucepan or deep-fryer to 180 degrees C (a cube of bread will turn golden in 30 seconds when oil is hot enough). Using 1 tbs of dough each, roll the dough into 3cm-diameter balls. In batches, deep-fry the doughnuts for 8-10 minutes until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel. Repeat with remaining doughnuts.
- Serve drizzled with warm anise caramel.
This recipe was found on delicious.com.au