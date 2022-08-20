Recipes

Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
2 minute read
20 Aug 2022
10:00 am

Saturday tasty treat: Jamie Oliver’s doughnuts in anise caramel

Citizen Reporter

For a much more decadent experience, enjoy your doughnuts with a scoop or two of your favourite ice cream.

Jamie Oliver's doughnuts in anise caramel.

These delicious doughnuts drizzled in anise caramel are the perfect treats to enjoy as an anytime snack, or as a dessert after a wholesome meal.

For a much more decadent experience, enjoy your doughnuts with a scoop or two of your favourite ice cream.

Jamie Oliver’s doughnuts in anise caramel

Doughnuts with anise caramel
Jamie Oliver’s doughnuts in anise caramel.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 50g unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon caster sugar
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 2/3 cups bread flour
  • 1/2teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 6 cups sunflower oil

For the anise caramel

  • 1 3/4 firmly packed cups soft dark brown sugar
  • Pared zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 star anise
  • 1 cinnamon quill

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Fried chicken lollipops with slaw and wedges

Instructions

  1. To make doughnuts, place milk, butter, caster sugar, lemon zest, 300ml water and a pinch of salt in a saucepan over medium heat. As soon as mixture starts to bubble, add flour and baking powder, and beat with a wooden spoon until a smooth paste and mixture comes away from the sides of the pan. Remove from heat. Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition until smooth and glossy. Cover with a tea towel and set aside for 30 minutes to rest.
  2. Meanwhile, for the caramel, place brown sugar, pared lemon, star anise, cinnamon quill and 3 cups (750ml) water in a pan over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to the boil. Cook, for 20-25 minutes until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Strain and keep warm.
  3. Heat sunflower oil in a deep saucepan or deep-fryer to 180 degrees C (a cube of bread will turn golden in 30 seconds when oil is hot enough). Using 1 tbs of dough each, roll the dough into 3cm-diameter balls. In batches, deep-fry the doughnuts for 8-10 minutes until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel. Repeat with remaining doughnuts.
  4. Serve drizzled with warm anise caramel.

This recipe was found on delicious.com.au

Read more on these topics