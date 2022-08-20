Saturday tasty treat: Jamie Oliver’s doughnuts in anise caramel

Citizen Reporter

These delicious doughnuts drizzled in anise caramel are the perfect treats to enjoy as an anytime snack, or as a dessert after a wholesome meal.

For a much more decadent experience, enjoy your doughnuts with a scoop or two of your favourite ice cream.

Jamie Oliver’s doughnuts in anise caramel

Ingredients

1/2 cup milk

50g unsalted butter

1 1/2 tablespoon caster sugar

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1 2/3 cups bread flour

1/2teaspoon baking powder

3 eggs, lightly beaten

6 cups sunflower oil

For the anise caramel

1 3/4 firmly packed cups soft dark brown sugar

Pared zest of 1 lemon

1 star anise

1 cinnamon quill

Instructions

To make doughnuts, place milk, butter, caster sugar, lemon zest, 300ml water and a pinch of salt in a saucepan over medium heat. As soon as mixture starts to bubble, add flour and baking powder, and beat with a wooden spoon until a smooth paste and mixture comes away from the sides of the pan. Remove from heat. Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition until smooth and glossy. Cover with a tea towel and set aside for 30 minutes to rest. Meanwhile, for the caramel, place brown sugar, pared lemon, star anise, cinnamon quill and 3 cups (750ml) water in a pan over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to the boil. Cook, for 20-25 minutes until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Strain and keep warm. Heat sunflower oil in a deep saucepan or deep-fryer to 180 degrees C (a cube of bread will turn golden in 30 seconds when oil is hot enough). Using 1 tbs of dough each, roll the dough into 3cm-diameter balls. In batches, deep-fry the doughnuts for 8-10 minutes until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel. Repeat with remaining doughnuts. Serve drizzled with warm anise caramel.

This recipe was found on delicious.com.au