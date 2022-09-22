Recipe of the day: Amadumbe crisps with sriracha dipping sauce

An ingredient that became popular after the smash hit Imali Engini by Big Zulu , amadumbe are popular amongst the South African wetlands and there is a great recipe to celebrate this traditional ingredient for Heritage Day.
Amadumbe are grown in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. They may resemble a potato, however, they are better known as the “potato of the tropics”.
Traditionally boiled or grilled, they are served as mash, chips or in a stew. Chef Lerato Zondi from Capsicum Culinary Studio has shared a modern take on this traditional ingredient with amadumbe crisps recipe.
If you are not big on spicy sauce, another milder sauce can be paired with the crisps.
Amadumbe Crisps and Sriracha Dipping Sauce
Ingredients
- 10 amadumbe
- 1 can whole peeled tomatoes
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- ½ sprig rosemary
- 1 onion, chopped
- Cooking oil
- Salt and pepper
- Siracha to taste
Method
- Thoroughly wash the amadumbe then peel and discard the skin.
- Shave the peeled amadumbe into very fine strips, rinse in cold water until the water runs clear and pat dry, making sure they are as dry as possible.
- Heat oil in a pot over medium temperature. Test the oil by dropping in a shaving. When it starts to sizzle, the oil is ready.
- Drop a handful of shavings into the oil at a time, moving them around with a slotted spoon.
- Once they are crispy and golden, remove from the oil and drain on paper towels. Lightly season with salt and pepper.
For the sauce
- Sauté the chopped onion, garlic and rosemary in a little oil.
- When the onions are translucent, add the whole peeled tomatoes and simmer until they start to break down.
- Remove and blend with a hand blender then pour the mix back into the pot until the residual liquid starts to reduce into a thicker paste.
- Add the sriracha and salt to taste.