Recipe of the day: Amadumbe crisps with sriracha dipping sauce

Citizen Reporter

An ingredient that became popular after the smash hit Imali Engini by Big Zulu , amadumbe are popular amongst the South African wetlands and there is a great recipe to celebrate this traditional ingredient for Heritage Day.

Amadumbe are grown in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. They may resemble a potato, however, they are better known as the “potato of the tropics”.

Traditionally boiled or grilled, they are served as mash, chips or in a stew. Chef Lerato Zondi from Capsicum Culinary Studio has shared a modern take on this traditional ingredient with amadumbe crisps recipe.

If you are not big on spicy sauce, another milder sauce can be paired with the crisps.

Amadumbe Crisps and Sriracha Dipping Sauce

Ingredients

10 amadumbe

1 can whole peeled tomatoes

1 clove garlic, crushed

½ sprig rosemary

1 onion, chopped

Cooking oil

Salt and pepper

Siracha to taste

Method

Thoroughly wash the amadumbe then peel and discard the skin. Shave the peeled amadumbe into very fine strips, rinse in cold water until the water runs clear and pat dry, making sure they are as dry as possible. Heat oil in a pot over medium temperature. Test the oil by dropping in a shaving. When it starts to sizzle, the oil is ready. Drop a handful of shavings into the oil at a time, moving them around with a slotted spoon. Once they are crispy and golden, remove from the oil and drain on paper towels. Lightly season with salt and pepper.

For the sauce