Saturday treats: Decadent amasi cookies ice cream and chocolate mousse

Citizen Reporter

For those with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies, look away. These sweet and satisfying desserts, amasi cookies ice cream and chocolate mousse are decadent versions with some local ingredients.

The amasi cookies ice cream recipe will produce a velvety, creamy ice cream from the cream, a local favourite amasi (sour milk) and condensed milk. Start this recipe early in the day to have it set either for lunch or dinner.

For the mousse get more chocolatey flavours by adding a cup of chocolate Steri Stumpie drink or any other sweet dairy drink.

Amasi and Cookies ice cream recipe

Servings: 8

Energy: 1579kJ

Ingredients

500 ml 2 cups cream

500 ml 2 cups amasi

250 ml (1 cup) condensed milk

5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

1 cup sandwich chocolate cookies crushed

Instructions

Line a loaf tin with cling wrap and place it in the freezer to chill. In a bowl whisk the vanilla essence and condensed milk together. Beat the cream into soft peaks using an electric mixer. Add the condensed milk with the vanilla essence and the amasi to the whipped cream and continue to mix till everything has been well incorporated. Once the ice-cream mixture is well-mixed remove from the mixture and fold in the crushed biscuits. Pour the mixture into the chilled loaf tin and place in the freezer for 3 – 4 hours or until the ice cream has set. When set, turn out, slice or serve as needed.

This recipe is courtesy of By Rediscover Dairy

Steri Stumpie Chocolate Mousse recipe

Chocolate mousse. Picture: iStock

Ingredients:

200g dark chocolate chopped

1 cup cream

1 cup Chocolate Steri Stumpie

1 cup (100g) chopped white marshmallows

Chocolate for garnish

Mini marshmallows for garnish

½ cup whipped cream for garnish

Method:

Heat the chocolate, the Steri Stumpie and the marshmallows in a dry, heatproof bowl over a pot of simmering water, stirring until melted and smooth (about 10 minutes). Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Beat the cream to soft peaks and fold through the chocolate mixture. Pour into glasses or bowls and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight before serving. Top with a blob of whipped cream and sprinkle with chocolate shavings and mini marshmallows before serving. ENJOY!

This recipe can be found on Cassidy Nicholson, TikTok page.