Recipe of the day: Crispy rice paper dumplings

Sunday recipes and cooking are generally known for roasts and braai, however, these can become mundane and boring to make. If you want to change your offering and add some spark back to your cooking, these rice paper dumplings will do just that.

They may sound time-consuming to make, however, this Asian dish is simple and easy, leaving a crispy and chewy finish with a yummy filling.

And yes, they are vegan.

However, for the meat eaters – substitute the tofu for chicken strips or lamb to make your rice paper dumplings.

Crispy Rice paper dumplings recipe

Ingredients

20 rice paper sheets

180g firm tofu

200g mushrooms

2 small carrots

¼ small green cabbage

2 spring onions

4 garlic cloves

2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

Ginger

Oil for frying

Instructions

Prepare your filling by shredding the cabbage and carrots finely. Finely dice the garlic and mushrooms into small cubes. Using your fingers, crumble the tofu into small pieces. In a large pan sauté mushrooms for a few minutes in oil. Once browned add all the vegetables and tofu. When they’re half cooked and starting to soften, season and grate in some ginger. Add soy sauce along with a dash of sesame oil, stir through and take off the heat. Stir in chopped spring onions and set the mixture aside. Make a dipping station with a tray of water, along with a wet chopping board or damp clean tea towel to wrap the rice paper dumplings on. Dip a rice paper sheet in water for a few seconds and place it on a damp surface. Add a spoon of the filling mixture in the centre of the sheet in a rectangle shape. Starting at the bottom, fold over the rice paper sheet to cover the filling. Then fold the top of the sheet over the filling, then the same with the sides so you will be left with a square/rectangle shape pocket. Dip a second rice paper sheet in the water, place it on the damp surface and place the pocket in the middle. Wrap the pocket the same way by folding from the bottom first and so on, to double-wrap the filling. Repeat this process until all the filling has finished. Pan-fry the dumplings in your preferred oil for a few minutes on each side until lightly golden Serve with a dipping sauce, and enjoy your crispy rice paper dumplings.

This recipe can be found on cookingwithayeh.co.za