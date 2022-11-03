Recipe of the day: Four sandwiches to make on World Sandwich Day

Citizen Reporter

If you didn’t know, now you know. It is World Sandwich Day on 3 November.

This easy meal to eat, usually quick to make, hot or cold, morning or in the evening has a variety of options and fillings to choose from.

To mark the occasion, make these sandwiches that deserve to be on a dinner table. You can make these sandwiches with whatever bread you have and either toasted or not.

Four sandwiches to make on World Sandwich Day

Chef Charne Wylie’s Katsu Sando sandwich

Katsu sandwich. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

2 slices white bread, lightly toasted

½ tbsp butter

¼ tsp mustard

1 piece pork or beef brisket

pinch of salt and pepper

½ tbsp Japanese mayonnaise

1½ tbsp water

1 tbsp plain flour

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

vegetable oil for frying

1 tbsp tonkatsu sauce*

½ cup shredded cabbage

Method

Combine the mayonnaise, butter and mustard in a small mixing bowl and set aside. Place the pork or beef on a chopping board and tenderise with a mallet. Shape the meat to the same size as the bread slice and season with salt and pepper. Combine the egg and water in a medium mixing bowl and whisk. Add flour and mix together to make a batter. Dip the meat into the batter then coat in the breadcrumbs. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the meat for about 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oil and place on kitchen paper. Spread the butter, mayonnaise and mustard mixture thinly on both slices of the toasted bread. Place ½ cup of shredded cabbage on one slice. Drizzle the tonkatsu sauce generously on top then cover it with the meat. Drizzle more sauce on top of the meat and cover it with the second slice of bread. Put a flat plate over the bread and place a weight on top for 5 minutes so the bread soaks up the sauce. Remove the plate, cut it in half and tuck in!

This recipe is courtesy of Capsicum Culinary School chef Charne Wylie.

Ultimate four-cheese sandwich

Cheese sandwich. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

4 Tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup fresh parmesan cheese, thinly shredded

4 large sourdough bread slices

2-4 slices provolone cheese

2-4 slices sharp cheddar cheese

2-4 slices of gouda cheese

Instructions

Mix together the room-temperature butter and minced garlic until combined. Set aside. Heat a flat skillet on the stove over medium heat. Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Divide the parmesan cheese evenly among the slices, patting it into the buttered side of each slice of bread. Place two bread slices, buttered side down, on the hot skillet. Place 1-2 slices of each cheese on the bread slices and then place the remaining slices of buttered bread on top (the buttered side facing up). As the bottom side of the sandwich turns golden brown and the cheese begins to melt (approximately 3-4 minutes) flip the sandwiches and cook until the next side is golden brown and the cheese is completely melted. Serve immediately.

This recipe was found on forkinthekitchen.com

Veg mayo sandwich

Picture: iStock

For the veggie mayo mixture

1/2 cup shredded cabbage

1/2 cup shredded red cabbage

1/2 cup grated carrots

1/2 cup finely chopped green bell peppers

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1/3 to 1/2 cup mayonnaise, I’ve used vegan mayo

1/2 teaspoon red chilli flakes

1 tsp Italian seasoning

Pinch of sugar

Salt and pepper, to season

Other ingredients

8 bread slices

Butter, as required

Coriander/cilantro chutney, as required

To grill the sandwiches

Butter or Mayonnaise, as required

Instructions

Mix all the ingredients listed in the veg mixture in a mixing bowl. Mix well. Apply butter on 8 slices, and coriander chutney on 4 slices to which butter has been applied. Spread a generous amount of the mayo veggie mixture on the butter and chutney slice. Heat a skillet/tava on medium heat. Close the slices, and apply butter on the outer slice facing upwards. Place the sandwich, butter-side-down on the griddle,/Tawa, press it lightly with a spatula and toast on medium-low heat for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown, meanwhile, apply butter on the other side flip and let that side toast until golden brown. If you are grilling in a panini press, apply butter on both sides and grill. Cut into diagonals and serve with green chutney or tomato ketchup. Enjoy!!

This recipe can be found on aromaticiessence.co

Cherry ricotta toast

Picture: iStock

Yields: 4 Toasts

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

4 Slices of Bread (toasted)

1 cup Ricotta Cheese

1 tsp Fresh Thyme

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 tbsp Honey

1 1/2 tbsps Balsamic Vinegar

2 cups Cherries (pitted and halved)

1/4 cups Walnuts

Flakey Salt (for garnish)

Fresh Basil leaves (for garnish)

Instructions:

Add the ricotta and thyme to a food processor. Process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and set it aside. Heat up a skillet over high heat. Add in the olive oil and honey. Add the cherries in, give it a stir and add the balsamic vinegar. Sauté the cherries for 2 to 3 minutes. Meanwhile, chop the walnuts. Spread the whipped ricotta over the toasted breads and spoon the cherries on top. Sprinkle with chopped walnuts and flakey salt. Garnish with basil leaves and enjoy.

This recipe was found madeofsugarandsaffron.com