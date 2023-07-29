Saturday tasty treat: Frozen banana and peanut butter cheesecake

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Tired of serving milk tart and malva pudding for dessert? Cheesecake is generally very quick and easy to make – it is the setting process that takes the most time. So, if you are planning on making this peanut butter cheesecake today, it would be best to do it first thing this morning, so you can serve it for dessert tonight.

Invented by the ancient Greeks, cheesecake was considered to be a good source of energy and was reportedly served to athletes during the first Olympic Games in 776 BC.

Even though you are not taking part in the Olympic Games this weekend, you can still indulge with this delicious peanut butter cheesecake.

Frozen banana and peanut butter cheesecake

Ingredients

3 small bananas

50g butter, melted

10 digestive biscuits, crushed to crumbs

142ml double cream

140g icing sugar

400g cream cheese

½ tsp vanilla extract

237g crunchy peanut butter

Method

Several hours before, place 2 bananas in the freezer until the skins go black, then remove and defrost. You’ll be left with really soft bananas. Peel, then mash well and set aside. Mix the butter and biscuits together, then press into a 22cm springform cake tin. Whip the cream until it just holds its shape. In a separate bowl, beat the sugar, cream cheese and vanilla together until completely combined. In another bowl, beat the peanut butter to loosen it. Fold the cheese mixture into the peanut butter, then tip in the mashed banana and gently fold in the cream. Spread the mix over the biscuit base and smooth the top. Freeze for several hours or preferably overnight. To serve, leave the cake in the fridge for 20 mins, then run a knife around the side and remove the sides of the tin. Slice the remaining banana and use to decorate the cheesecake.

*This recipe was found on www.bbcgoodfood.com

