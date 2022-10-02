Sunday roast: Melt in your mouth pulled pork recipe

Citizen Reporter

Crank up the heat with this delicious pulled pork recipe that helps people without a slow cooker and aren’t willing to wait longer hours for this melt-in-the-mouth cut of meat.

Traditionally done over a braai or slow cooker this pulled pork recipe can be done in an oven.

Check your load shedding schedules if you want to execute this juicy pulled pork, a gas oven is perfect too.

This pulled pork can be served on burger buns, with a salad, grilled vegetables or fried chips.

Oven roasted pulled pork recipe

Ingredients

1kg pork loin

Homemade Pork Rub (½ cup)

¼ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons chilli powder

¼ cup paprika

3 tablespoons cracked black pepper

3 tablespoons sea salt

2 tablespoons lemon pepper

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 teaspoons celery seeds

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ cup BBQ Sauce- optional

Mix the pork rub

In a large mixing bowl combine well with a whisk the ¼ cup brown sugar, ¼ cup paprika, 3 tablespoons cracked black pepper, 3 tablespoons of sea salt, 2 tablespoons lemon pepper, 2 teaspoons chilli powder, 2 teaspoons garlic powder, 2 teaspoons onion powder, 2 teaspoons celery seeds and 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper.

PIcture: iStock

Prepare The Pork Loin

Preheat your oven to 225 degrees. In a large roasting pan, rub the dry rub over the pork loin. Optional: trim the fat layer if you wish. Place the pork loin uncovered with the fat layer facing up before roasting. Now the pork won’t be dry, it will look wet. Insert an oven-safe thermometer into the centre or thickest part of the pork loin. Check the temperature throughout cooking, a wireless digital thermometer makes this really easy. Once the pork loin has reached 200 degrees, shut off the oven and let the pork loin roast cool for an hour before removing it from the oven.

IMPORTANT: This recipe was tested in a gas oven. If you have an electric oven, cook uncovered at 225 for 5 hours and for an additional hour covered with a small amount of water on the bottom.

Cooking Time: 2 ½ hours per kilogram or 5 hours for 1kg pork loin roast.

In the roasting pan, shred and pull the pulled pork oven roasted meat with two forks working in opposite directions. Toss into the rub and drippings.

Optional: Toss in your favourite BBQ sauce.

Notes for the pork loin:

This recipe is tested with pork loin (not pork tenderloin) these are two different cuts of pork. Please use pork loin to have the best result, pork tenderloins do not hold up well with these long cooking times because they are a much smaller cut of meat.

The recipe was found on delicioustable.com