Recipe of the day: Creamy mushroom pap with grilled pork chops

Citizen Reporter

The evenings might be getting a little warmer, but that doesn’t mean that you have to stick to salads and light dishes for dinner. This delicious creamy mushroom pap with grilled pork chops recipe is guaranteed to be a hit with your family.

Not only is pap a good source of energy, but by adding different ingredients, it can be enjoyed any time of the day.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Soft inkomazi pot bread

How to make creamy mushroom pap with grilled pork chops:

Ingredients:

1 L water

1 cup mielie meal

1 tsp fine salt

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced

1 sachet Denny Creamy Mushroom Cook-in Sauce

400g Denny Braai Mushrooms, sliced

1 tsp dried herbs

4 pork chops (± 500g)

1 Tbsp paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste

Salad and micro herbs, for serving

Method:

Bring 1 litre of water to a boil. Pour in the cup of mielie meal while whisking until smooth. Add salt. Switch to a wooden spoon or spatula and cook, stirring occasionally. In the meantime, sauté the onion with olive oil. Once soft add the sliced mushrooms and season with salt, pepper and dried herbs. Cook for 5 min or until the mushrooms begin to turn golden brown. Add in the sachet of Denny Creamy Mushroom Cook-in Sauce and mix well. Allow to simmer for a few minutes. Once the pap is cooked add in the creamy mushrooms and stir to combine. Adjust seasoning to taste. Season the pork chops with paprika and salt. On a braai over medium-high heat cook the pork chops until done to your liking. Remove from heat and allow to rest. Serve the pork chops on a generous bed of creamy mushroom pap along with some fresh salad and a scattering of herbs.

This recipe was found on www.denny.co.za.