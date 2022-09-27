Recipe of the day: Quick and easy curry noodle salad with peaches

Citizen Reporter

As temperatures soar in most parts of the country, it’s time to pack away your casserole dishes and soup bowls in favour of lighter meals for balmy summer evenings.

This delicious curry noodle salad with peaches can be enjoyed on its own as a main meal or served as a side dish with a cold cut style roast beef, roast chicken, steak or a delicious lamb chop on the braai.

Curry noodle salad recipe

Ingredients:

250g pasta noodles

15ml sunflower oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 green pepper, finely chopped

15ml Rajah mild and spicy curry powder

100ml Knorr Creamy Ranch Salad Dressing

100ml mayonnaise

30ml peach chutney

50ml tomato sauce

410g tin peaches in syrup, sliced, drained and cubed

1 bunch spring onions, finely chopped

Method:

Boil pasta according to the instructions on hte pack until al dente then drain and set aside. Heat oil in a pan and fry the onion and green pepper until tender then add the curry powder and fry for 1 minute to release the flavour and aroma, stirring continuously. Set aside and allow to cool. In a bowl combine the KNORR Creamy Ranch Salad Dressing, mayonnaise, chutney and tomato sauce. Add the dressing to the pasta to the peaches, spring onion and cooked onion and green pepper mixture. Mix well to combine then either serve immediately or chill in the fridge until needed.

This recipe was found on taste.co.zw

ALSO SEE: Five pasta recipes that can be prepared in under 25 minutes

French roast beef recipe

Picture: iStock

Ingredients:

French Roast (or top round or top sirloin roast), about 1.75kg

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp garlic powder

Method:

Mix all the spices in a small container and then rub this spice mix all over the roast. Cover the roast tightly with several layers of plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator until the next day. It is a good idea to place your roast in a rimmed plate or baking dish to collect any eventual leakage. The next day, remove your roast from the fridge and take off the plastic wrap from around it. Preheat your oven to 180°C. Heat a few tablespoons of healthy cooking fat or oil in a heavy skillet set over high heat. When the pan is nice and hot, sear the roast on all sides until a nice golden crust forms, about 1 minute per side. Don’t forget the ends! Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake the roast uncovered for about 12 minutes for every 500g or until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the roast reads 54°C to 70°C, depending on desired doneness. When the roast has reached the desired temperature, take it out of the oven, return it to the rimmed plate or baking dish that you used before (make sure you clean it first) and promptly place your cooked roast in the refrigerator. After about an hour, cover your roast with plastic film and let it cool completely overnight. Transfer the chilled roast to a cutting board, remove the twine, carve as thinly as you possibly can and serve as desired.

This recipe was found on thehealthyfoodie.com.