24 hours in pictures, 30 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Amusement park visitors react as they ride a bird shaped carousel at Magic Land in Abuja, on June 29, 2025. In many ways, Nigeria is in crisis, from galloping inflation to unending insecurity from jihadist insurgencies and kidnapping gangs. The west African nation is simultaneously a success story: a tech powerhouse, a major exporter of global cultural staples like Afrobeats, Africa’s most populous nation and its fourth-largest economy. Magic Land, built in 2007, is an escape from the daily frustrations for the Nigerian middle class, battered by an economic crisis, but still alive. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)