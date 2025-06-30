24 hours in pictures, 30 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Amusement park visitors react as they ride a bird shaped carousel at Magic Land in Abuja, on June 29, 2025. In many ways, Nigeria is in crisis, from galloping inflation to unending insecurity from jihadist insurgencies and kidnapping gangs.
The west African nation is simultaneously a success story: a tech powerhouse, a major exporter of global cultural staples like Afrobeats, Africa’s most populous nation and its fourth-largest economy.
Magic Land, built in 2007, is an escape from the daily frustrations for the Nigerian middle class, battered by an economic crisis, but still alive. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)
Belgium’s Thierry Neuville and his co-driver Martin Wydaeghe drive their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 at SS14 Smokovo 1, as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC), in Smokovo, Central Greece, 29 June 2025. The World Rally Championship (WRC) takes place from 26 to 29 June 2025 in Greece. Picture: EPA/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
Thandiswa Mazwai at an exclusive live performance at Lyric Theatre on June 29, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The show marks the one-year anniversary of the acclaimed album, Sankofa and takes the audience through an intimate journey of Thandiswa’s musical vision, weaving stories, memories, and dreams inspired by her encounters with legendary mentors like Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela, as well as her travels across the African continent. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Spectators at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 30 June 2025. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Metrobus commuters protest at Ghandi Square in Johannesburg, 30 July 2025, after the introduction of a new Tap-In, Tap-Out system that bills commuters on the distance they’ve travelled. Commuters want Metrobus to revert to the old system. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV during an audience with participants in the General Chapters of the Daughters of Divine Charity, the Sisters of the Order of St. Basil the Great, the Sisters of the Congregation Augustinas Hermanas del Amparo and Hermanas Franciscanas de Los Sagrados Corazones, in Vatican City, 30 June 2025. Picture: EPA/VATICAN MEDIA
A dancing pilgrim wearing a devil mask takes part in the Corpus Christi celebration in the historic district of Panama City on June 29, 2025. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)
Children splash mud as they celebrate ‘National Paddy Day’, which marks the start of the annual rice planting season, at a paddy field in Jeetpur Phedi village on the outskirts of Kathmandu on June 29, 2025. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP)
A senior member (L) checks an honour guard standing in formation before the arrival of Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for a visit to the Ministry of Defence in central Tokyo on June 30, 2025. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
A rag picker looks for recyclable materials at a garbage disposal site, in Chennai on June 30, 2025. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP)
Visitors crowd around a titan arum (Amorphophallus titanum) plant in bloom at the Botanical Garden in Berlin on June 30, 2025. According to the Botanical Garden, the inflorescence measures 2.36 metres, making it the largest ever measured in Berlin. The flower blooms infrequently and releases an intense odor to attract carrion insects. The flowering spectacle only lasts three days. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Athletes compete in the women’s 3000 meters steeplechase event at the European Athletics Team Championships at Vallehermoso Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2025. Picture: EPA/SERGIO PEREZ
