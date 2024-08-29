Recipe of the day: Summer pavlova buffet

Impress your guests with this beautiful and tasty summer pavlova buffet!

Set up a DIY dessert station where everyone can top their pavlova with fresh fruit, whipped cream, and more.

Perfect for any summer gathering, this pavlova is as easy to make as it is delightful to eat.

Summer pavlova buffet

Ingredients

5 extra large egg whites

pinch of cream of tartar

250 g of castor sugar

5 ml of rose water (optional)

3 drops drops of red food colour

Handful of dried and crushed organic rose petals

Method

Oven Temperature: 100 degrees Celsius Place egg whites and cream of tartar in a mixer with a wire attachment or mixing bowl for hand whipping. Whip the egg whites till stiff peaks form. Do not over-whip. Start adding a spoonful of the castor sugar to the mixture and mix really well after each addition, continue until all the sugar has been incorporated into the mixture and you are left with a smooth and glossy textured meringue. Spoon in the rose water or flavour essence of your choice and 3 drops of red food colouring, and mix gently through. Crush the dried rose petals onto the mixture and gently incorporate them into the meringue by stirring gently making sure that none of the light airiness escapes Spoon the mixture into a jumbo-sized piping bag fitted with your favourite piping nozzle and pipe meringue onto the prepared baking tray and garnish with some more crushed rose petals. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes – let it cool and serve with fresh seasonal fruit, whipped cream and fresh roses.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

