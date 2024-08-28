Recipe of the day: Creamy fish pie
A rich and hearty creamy fish pie, perfect for a cozy meal at home.
Creamy fish pie. Picture: iStock
This mouthwatering dish is made with tender haddock, creamy mashed potatoes, and a velvety sauce infused with wholegrain mustard, peas, and baby spinach.
Whether you’re cooking for family or simply treating yourself, this fish pie is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
Creamy fish pie
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
750 g hake or haddock fillets cut into large chunks
3 tbsp fish spice
500 ml (2 cups) fresh cream
250 ml (1 cup) full-cream milk
1 small onion finely diced
6 cups potatoes peeled and diced
150 g butter
2/3 cup flour
1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
1 cup frozen peas
2 cups baby Spinach
Method
- Preheat your oven to 200°C.
- In a saucepan heat the olive oil and add the onion once the oil is hot.
- Sauté the onion till they are cooked and translucent.
- Add the fish fillets to the onions and continue to sauté for a few minutes.
- Season with the fish spice and stir well.
- Once the fish is cooked, set it aside.
- Place a large frying pan over a medium heat add half of the butter (75 g) then melt the butter in the pan.
- Add the flour to the melted butter then whisk until a smooth paste forms.
- While stirring, slowly add the cream and cook for 2 – 3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.
- Add the mustard, peas, and baby spinach to the sauce and stir well.
- Remove from the heat and allow the creamy fish to cool down for 10 – 15 minutes.
Mashed Potatoes
- Boil the diced potatoes in salted water until tender, then mash with 75 g of butter and 1 cup milk.
Assembling the fish pie
- Transfer the cooled creamy fish to a baking dish.
- Top the fish with the mashed potatoes and spread out evenly.
- Place in the oven and bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until golden in colour and the edges are bubbling.
