Recipe of the day: Creamy fish pie

A rich and hearty creamy fish pie, perfect for a cozy meal at home.

This mouthwatering dish is made with tender haddock, creamy mashed potatoes, and a velvety sauce infused with wholegrain mustard, peas, and baby spinach.

Whether you’re cooking for family or simply treating yourself, this fish pie is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Creamy fish pie

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

750 g hake or haddock fillets cut into large chunks

3 tbsp fish spice

500 ml (2 cups) fresh cream

250 ml (1 cup) full-cream milk

1 small onion finely diced

6 cups potatoes peeled and diced

150 g butter

2/3 cup flour

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 cup frozen peas

2 cups baby Spinach



Method

Preheat your oven to 200°C. In a saucepan heat the olive oil and add the onion once the oil is hot. Sauté the onion till they are cooked and translucent. Add the fish fillets to the onions and continue to sauté for a few minutes. Season with the fish spice and stir well. Once the fish is cooked, set it aside. Place a large frying pan over a medium heat add half of the butter (75 g) then melt the butter in the pan. Add the flour to the melted butter then whisk until a smooth paste forms. While stirring, slowly add the cream and cook for 2 – 3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. Add the mustard, peas, and baby spinach to the sauce and stir well. Remove from the heat and allow the creamy fish to cool down for 10 – 15 minutes.

Mashed Potatoes

Boil the diced potatoes in salted water until tender, then mash with 75 g of butter and 1 cup milk.

Assembling the fish pie

Transfer the cooled creamy fish to a baking dish. Top the fish with the mashed potatoes and spread out evenly. Place in the oven and bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until golden in colour and the edges are bubbling.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

