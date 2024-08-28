Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

28 Aug 2024

01:58 pm

Recipe of the day: Creamy fish pie

A rich and hearty creamy fish pie, perfect for a cozy meal at home.

Creamy fish pie

Creamy fish pie. Picture: iStock

This mouthwatering dish is made with tender haddock, creamy mashed potatoes, and a velvety sauce infused with wholegrain mustard, peas, and baby spinach.

Whether you’re cooking for family or simply treating yourself, this fish pie is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pantry beans and greens

Creamy fish pie

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil
750 g hake or haddock fillets cut into large chunks
3 tbsp fish spice
500 ml (2 cups) fresh cream
250 ml (1 cup) full-cream milk
1 small onion finely diced
6 cups potatoes peeled and diced
150 g butter
2/3 cup flour
1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
1 cup frozen peas
2 cups baby Spinach

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 200°C.
  2. In a saucepan heat the olive oil and add the onion once the oil is hot.
  3. Sauté the onion till they are cooked and translucent.
  4. Add the fish fillets to the onions and continue to sauté for a few minutes.
  5. Season with the fish spice and stir well.
  6. Once the fish is cooked, set it aside.
  7. Place a large frying pan over a medium heat add half of the butter (75 g) then melt the butter in the pan.
  8. Add the flour to the melted butter then whisk until a smooth paste forms.
  9. While stirring, slowly add the cream and cook for 2 – 3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.
  10. Add the mustard, peas, and baby spinach to the sauce and stir well.
  11. Remove from the heat and allow the creamy fish to cool down for 10 – 15 minutes.

Mashed Potatoes

  1. Boil the diced potatoes in salted water until tender, then mash with 75 g of butter and 1 cup milk.

Assembling the fish pie

  1. Transfer the cooled creamy fish to a baking dish.
  2. Top the fish with the mashed potatoes and spread out evenly.
  3. Place in the oven and bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until golden in colour and the edges are bubbling.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

Print

Creamy fish pie

Creamy fish pie

  • Author: Rediscover Dairy

Ingredients

Scale

2 tbsp olive oil
750 g hake or haddock fillets cut into large chunks
3 tbsp fish spice
500 ml (2 cups) fresh cream
250 ml (1 cup) full-cream milk
1 small onion finely diced
6 cups potatoes peeled and diced
150 g butter
2/3 cup flour
1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
1 cup frozen peas
2 cups baby Spinach

Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven to 200°C.

  2. In a saucepan heat the olive oil and add the onion once the oil is hot.

  3. Sauté the onion till they are cooked and translucent.

  4. Add the fish fillets to the onions and continue to sauté for a few minutes.

  5. Season with the fish spice and stir well.

  6. Once the fish is cooked, set it aside.

  7. Place a large frying pan over a medium heat add half of the butter (75 g) then melt the butter in the pan.

  8. Add the flour to the melted butter then whisk until a smooth paste forms.

  9. While stirring, slowly add the cream and cook for 2 – 3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.

  10. Add the mustard, peas, and baby spinach to the sauce and stir well.

  11. Remove from the heat and allow the creamy fish to cool down for 10 – 15 minutes.

Mashed Potatoes

  1. Boil the diced potatoes in salted water until tender, then mash with 75 g of butter and 1 cup milk.

Assembling the fish pie

  1. Transfer the cooled creamy fish to a baking dish.

  2. Top the fish with the mashed potatoes and spread out evenly.

  3. Place in the oven and bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until golden in colour and the edges are bubbling.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Nectarine and granola breakfast parfait

Read more on these topics

fish food recipe recipe of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mbeki warns UK riots could happen in SA
Sport SA team ready to open campaign at Paralympic Games
Politics ANC faction takes aim at Joburg mayor Dada Morero
South Africa VBS scandal: Justice Minister’s loan-funded coffee shop doesn’t exist anymore
Weather First day of September will be fine and sunny

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES