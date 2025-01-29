Recipe of the day: Veggie curry with butter chickpea and tofu

This meal is rich in spices, creamy coconut milk, and is packed with plant-based protein.

Veggie curry with butter chickpea and tofu. Picture: Supplied

Looking for a comforting, flavour-packed dish that’s both hearty and healthy? This veggie curry with butter chickpea and tofu is the perfect meal to satisfy your cravings.

It’s easy to make and perfect with rice or naan bread.

Veggie curry with butter chickpea and tofu

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked brown rice

2 Tbsp coconut oil

250 grams tofu (or paneer), cubed

¾ cup raw cashew nuts, roasted

1¾ cups coconut milk

3 Tbsp tomato paste

¼ cup Greek yoghurt or coconut cream

½ red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

2 tsp curry powder

3 Tbsp Massaman or red curry paste

2 Tbsp Garam masala

2 tsp ground turmeric

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)

½ teaspoon salt

250 grams chickpeas, cooked

250 grams tender-stem broccoli

1 handful fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Method

Cook the rice as per the packet instructions. Once the water has evaporated, remove from the heat and set aside with the lid on to steam. Heat 1 tablespoon of the coconut oil in a medium-sized frying pan over medium heat. Add the tofu and cook for roughly 3 minutes per side until crispy. Once ready, remove from the heat, drain on paper towel and set aside. Place the roasted cashew nuts, coconut milk, tomato paste, yoghurt or coconut cream and ½ cup water into a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Set aside. Using the same frying pan from the tofu, heat the remaining tablespoon of coconut oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes until translucent. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for another 5 minutes until the onion starts to caramelise. Add the curry powder, curry paste, garam masala, turmeric, cayenne pepper and salt and cook for another minute to release the fragrance of the spices. Once ready, pour in the cashew sauce and mix well. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 minutes. If the sauce becomes too thick, add a little water to help it along. Once the flavours have developed, stir in the tofu and the chickpeas and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and continue cooking for 5 minutes. Serve a generous ladle of curry with a helping of rice or naan bread and top with fresh coriander leaves and a crack of black pepper.

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

