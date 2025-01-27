Recipe of the day: Roasted cherry and chocolate ice cream sandwiches

Craving something sweet and special? Here is an easy-to-make dessert!

Roasted cherry and chocolate ice cream sandwiches. Picture: Supplied

Today’s recipe is for creamy homemade ice cream with roasted cherries and chocolate chunks tucked between soft, chocolatey cookies. ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Homemade Eisbein Roasted cherry and chocolate ice cream sandwiches Ingredients For the ice cream 70 g dark chocolate melted

360 g fresh cherries de-stalked

2 tbsp castor sugar

2 tbsp water

1 tsp cornflour

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

300 g condensed milk

200 g plain smooth cottage cheese

1 tsp vanilla extract

360 ml whipping cream, chilled For the cookies 225 g butter Room temperature

350 g brown sugar

2 tbsp good quality instant coffee

2 tbsp hot water

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla essence

240 g cake flour

40 g cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp fine salt

Instructions Method To make the ice cream: Line a baking tray with baking paper. Pour the chocolate onto the tray and spread it into a thin rectangle. Cover with another sheet of baking paper and smooth the top gently with your hands. Roll the paper up while the chocolate is still soft, and secure each side with a clothes peg. Refrigerate for at least one hour. Note – for the best results, roll the paper around a cardboard tube, such as the inner tube, from a roll of foil or baking paper. Unroll the paper, as you do this the chocolate will break into shards. Place the tray back in the fridge while you prepare the ice cream. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Toss the cherries in 1 tablespoon of sugar and arrange in an even layer on the tray. Roast for 15 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes then remove the pips. Place the water, cornflour, lemon juice and remaining sugar in a saucepan. Stir together. Tip the cherries and their juices into the pot. Place over a medium heat, stir well and bring to the boil. Lower the heat and allow to simmer gently for 8-10 minutes, stirring regularly, until the syrup has thickened. Remove from the heat and cool for a few minutes. Use a stick blender or food processor to process until smooth. Set aside to cool completely. Whisk the condensed milk, cottage cheese, and vanilla together until combined and smooth. Whip the cream until stiff. Add a third of the condensed milk mixture to the cream and fold in. Add the remaining condensed milk mixture and cool the cherry sauce. Crumble in two-thirds of the chocolate shards and fold in. Pour the mixture into a freezer-proof container. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight until solid. To make the cookies: Line two large baking trays with baking paper. Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and cream for 3 minutes. Combine the coffee and hot water in a small bowl. Add this to the butter mixture with the egg and vanilla and mix to combine. Sift in the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Mix until just combined, then cover the bowl and chill for 30 minutes. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 180ºC. Scoop tablespoons of the dough and roll into balls. Arrange these on the tray, allowing space for spreading. Flatten each ball slightly with the palm of your hand. Bake the cookies for 12 minutes or until firm at the edges and slightly soft in the middle. Allow the cookies to stand for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely. Take the ice cream out of the freezer 10 minutes before assembling. Scoop a tablespoon of ice cream onto the middle of a cookie. Place another cookie on top and gently press them together. You can use a knife to neaten the edges if you wish. Repeat with the remaining cookies. Freeze the assembled cookies for an hour. Store in the freezer. *This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission. Read more Chicken Licken ad gets green light after being accused of mocking those struggling with mental health [VIDEO] Print Roasted cherry and chocolate ice cream sandwiches Author: Rediscover Dairy Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For the ice cream 70 g dark chocolate melted

360 g fresh cherries de-stalked

2 tbsp castor sugar

2 tbsp water

1 tsp cornflour

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

300 g condensed milk

200 g plain smooth cottage cheese

1 tsp vanilla extract

360 ml whipping cream, chilled

For the cookies 225 g butter Room temperature

350 g brown sugar

2 tbsp good quality instant coffee

2 tbsp hot water

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla essence

240 g cake flour

40 g cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp fine salt

Instructions

Instructions To make the ice cream: Line a baking tray with baking paper. Pour the chocolate onto the tray and spread it into a thin rectangle. Cover with another sheet of baking paper and smooth the top gently with your hands. Roll the paper up while the chocolate is still soft, and secure each side with a clothes peg. Refrigerate for at least one hour. Note – for the best results, roll the paper around a cardboard tube, such as the inner tube, from a roll of foil or baking paper. Unroll the paper, as you do this the chocolate will break into shards. Place the tray back in the fridge while you prepare the ice cream. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Toss the cherries in 1 tablespoon of sugar and arrange in an even layer on the tray. Roast for 15 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes then remove the pips. Place the water, cornflour, lemon juice and remaining sugar in a saucepan. Stir together. Tip the cherries and their juices into the pot. Place over a medium heat, stir well and bring to the boil. Lower the heat and allow to simmer gently for 8-10 minutes, stirring regularly, until the syrup has thickened. Remove from the heat and cool for a few minutes. Use a stick blender or food processor to process until smooth. Set aside to cool completely. Whisk the condensed milk, cottage cheese, and vanilla together until combined and smooth. Whip the cream until stiff. Add a third of the condensed milk mixture to the cream and fold in. Add the remaining condensed milk mixture and cool the cherry sauce. Crumble in two-thirds of the chocolate shards and fold in. Pour the mixture into a freezer-proof container. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight until solid. To make the cookies: Line two large baking trays with baking paper. Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and cream for 3 minutes. Combine the coffee and hot water in a small bowl. Add this to the butter mixture with the egg and vanilla and mix to combine. Sift in the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Mix until just combined, then cover the bowl and chill for 30 minutes. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 180ºC. Scoop tablespoons of the dough and roll into balls. Arrange these on the tray, allowing space for spreading. Flatten each ball slightly with the palm of your hand. Bake the cookies for 12 minutes or until firm at the edges and slightly soft in the middle. Allow the cookies to stand for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely. Take the ice cream out of the freezer 10 minutes before assembling. Scoop a tablespoon of ice cream onto the middle of a cookie. Place another cookie on top and gently press them together. You can use a knife to neaten the edges if you wish. Repeat with the remaining cookies. Freeze the assembled cookies for an hour. Store in the freezer. NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Braaied snoek