Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Bonginkosi Tiwane

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

22 Dec 2023

03:13 pm

Recipe of the day: Whipped coffee cocktail

Here's how to make your own version of whipped coffee with a twist.

Whipped Coffee Cocktail

Whipped Coffee Cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Whipped coffee, also known as Dalgona coffee, is very popular in South KoreaIt’s also common in Greece where it’s called frappe coffee and in India where it’s called beaten coffee. The trending name for it from TikTok though is just whipped coffee.

Here’s how to make your own version with a twist, by adding some Amarula.

MINUTES: 20 minutes + 2-3 hours freezing time

PEOPLE: 2

DIFFICULTY: Easy

INGREDIENTS:

For the ice cubes:

4 Tbsp Dried instant coffee

4 tsp sugar

For the Amarula mil:

1 ½ cup milk

½ tsp vanilla essence

60ml Amarula

For the whipped coffee:

2 Tbsp hot water

2 Tbsp Dried instant coffee

2 Tbsp honey

METHOD

  1. For the coffee ice cubes, combine the coffee and sugar in a jug and add 2 cups of water. Stir to dissolve.
  2. Pour the coffee into an ice cube tray. Place the tray in the freezer for 2+ hours or until frozen.
  3. Combine the milk, vanilla essence and Amarula in a jug.
  4. In a bowl, combine the hot water, coffee and honey. Whisk with an electric beater or whisk until frothy.
  5. Once the coffee cubes have frozen, place a generous amount of ice cubes in two mugs, top with the Amarula milk and spoon over the whipped coffee.
  6. Stir gently and enjoy!
Print

Recipe of the day: Whipped Coffee Cocktail

Whipped Coffee Cocktail

Ingredients

Scale

For the ice cubes:

4 Tbsp Jacobs Kronung Freeze Dried Instant Coffee

4 tsp sugar

For the Amarula mil:

1 ½ cup milk

½ tsp vanilla essence

60ml Amarula

For the whipped coffee:

2 Tbsp hot water

2 Tbsp Jacobs Kronung Freeze Dried Instant Coffee

2 Tbsp honey

Instructions

  1. For the coffee ice cubes, combine the coffee and sugar in a jug and add 2 cups of water. Stir to dissolve.
  2. Pour the coffee into an ice cube tray. Place the tray in the freezer for 2+ hours or until frozen.
  3. Combine the milk, vanilla essence and Amarula in a jug.
  4. In a bowl, combine the hot water, coffee and honey. Whisk with an electric beater or whisk until frothy.
  5. Once the coffee cubes have frozen, place a generous amount of ice cubes in two mugs, top with the Amarula milk and spoon over the whipped coffee.
  6. Stir gently and enjoy!

Read more on these topics

coffee

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe