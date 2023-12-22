Recipe of the day: Whipped coffee cocktail

Here's how to make your own version of whipped coffee with a twist.

Whipped coffee, also known as Dalgona coffee, is very popular in South Korea. It’s also common in Greece where it’s called frappe coffee and in India where it’s called beaten coffee. The trending name for it from TikTok though is just whipped coffee.

Here’s how to make your own version with a twist, by adding some Amarula.

MINUTES: 20 minutes + 2-3 hours freezing time

PEOPLE: 2

DIFFICULTY: Easy

INGREDIENTS:

For the ice cubes:

4 Tbsp Dried instant coffee

4 tsp sugar

For the Amarula mil:

1 ½ cup milk

½ tsp vanilla essence

60ml Amarula

For the whipped coffee:

2 Tbsp hot water

2 Tbsp Dried instant coffee

2 Tbsp honey

METHOD

For the coffee ice cubes, combine the coffee and sugar in a jug and add 2 cups of water. Stir to dissolve. Pour the coffee into an ice cube tray. Place the tray in the freezer for 2+ hours or until frozen. Combine the milk, vanilla essence and Amarula in a jug. In a bowl, combine the hot water, coffee and honey. Whisk with an electric beater or whisk until frothy. Once the coffee cubes have frozen, place a generous amount of ice cubes in two mugs, top with the Amarula milk and spoon over the whipped coffee. Stir gently and enjoy!