Recipe of the day: Juicy nectarine stuffed pork

October is the month for the stone fruit. Well known stone fruits include fresh peaches, nectarines and plums which are essential tastes of summer. However, you don’t often think to pair them with savoury dishes such as stuffed pork or chicken wings.

Stone fruits are often juicy and are great for anytime snacks or added to desserts, but they work just as well for savoury dishes you can make for lunch or dinner.

Beloved celebrity chef Zola Nene has created creative recipes with Juicy Delicious to wow your friends and family with stone fruit recipes. This nectarine stuffed pork recipe will surely please a big crowd.

Zola Nene’s nectarine stuffed pork recipe

Ingredients

1 nectarine, finely chopped

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 Tbs chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp paprika

1/4 cup finely chopped spinach

50g butter, melted

Salt and pepper

400g pork fillet

Butchers twine

2 Tbs olive oil

1 cup water

Method

Stuffing: In a bowl, combine the chopped nectarine, breadcrumbs, garlic, thyme, paprika, spinach and butter, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Clean the pork fillet by removing any excess fat and sinew. Make a lengthwise slit in the pork, then cut along that slit to butterfly and open the fillet to flatten it on both sides. Using a meat mallet, flatten the pork more to even it out. Season the pork with salt and pepper, then place the stuffing onto the surface of the flattened pork, and roll (from one short end to the other) to encase the filling. Use butcher’s twine to secure the roll. Season the outside with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a pan, then brown the pork on all sides until golden. Add water to the pan, cover with a lid then simmer for 10 minutes, or until the pork is cooked through. Remove from the pan, cover with foil and leave to rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

*This recipe can be found on juicydelicious.co.za