This is SA’s best restaurant, best scenic and now ‘Best Discovery’

Citizen Reporter

Salsify at the Roundhouse is raking up quite a number of awards over the last few months. After being crowned the best restaurant in South Africa by Luxe Awards earlier this month, the Cape Town restaurant has more to celebrate.

Salsify is a top fine-dining restaurant and has managed to make it onto the sought-after 50 Best Discovery List. They were rated highly in a list that raked 601 restaurants across the world.

50 Best Discovery is a database that collects food and drinking spots ranked by experts as an extension of the annual 50 Best rankings of restaurants and bars.

Discovery list

The venues featured on 50 Best Discovery have all received votes from the experts who create the rankings of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars, as well as Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Asia’s 50 Best Bars, Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants and North America’s 50 Best Bars.

Chef Ryan Cole’s said it was an honour to be rated amongst the best. The restaurant serves modern cooking, with a menu inspired by nature and driven by the seasons.

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognised among some of the best newly discovered restaurants in the world,” he said in a statement.

“It’s a credit to the entire Salsify team who put so much effort – every day – to make our guests’ experience so memorable.”

Best Scenic Setting

In August, the restaurant was named Best Scenic Setting in South Africa by the Haute Grander Global Restaurant Awards for 2022.

Their recent refurbishment has worked to embrace the 300-year-old building with its young, dynamic team.

The Haute Grandeur Global Restaurant Awards recognise remarkable achievements in delivering consistent, exceptional experiences in the global luxury hospitality industry.

“It’s a tribute to Salsify’s home, but also our evolution over the four years since we opened. As our space continues to evolve, we get to celebrate that we’re staying true to not only the building’s past but also Salsify’s sustainable, seasonal and local ethos,” Ryan concluded.

The category’s global winner was Glass House at Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel in Qatar and Khyber at Duke’s The Palm.