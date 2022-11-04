Things to do in Joburg: High teas, brunch and grab some wine

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Something to do in Johannesburg can be hard to find, however, there are some activities that will get you outdoors with your friends and family over the weekend.

Things to do in Johannesburg:

High tea

Just Teddy hit the sweet spot once again, offering their acclaimed flaky and delicious pastries outside their flagship store in Hyde Park.

Already starting in late October, High Tea by Just Teddy will be served in two sittings every Saturday and Sunday for a limited time only at The Winston Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

This is a partnership between the Millat Investments owned hotel and Just Teddy in the ideal and classic hotel setting, synonymous with the best high tea venues.

Millat is in the process of renovating the Winston building, with plans of making the traditional interior of the hotel, modern.

The high tea can be served outdoors and indoors.

Just Teddy’s offerings include a mix of the classics with the new, similar to what Millat wants to do with Winston.

The detectable treats include beef truffle slider on brioche, club sandwich, egg mayonnaise cannoli – an interesting take on the classic sweet Italian hard shell, usually filled up with whip cream. The savoury take was divine, as too was the panko chicken slider, you will likely grab a few more.

Just Teddy High Tea. Picture: Supplied

What was equally as pleasant, was the desserts, which weren’t too sweet.

Quite often in high teas, the treats can be overly sweet however we were pleased with the end results. The lemon meringue, sweet tahini macaron and pistachio Religieuse bounced on the palate.

They were beautiful to look at and tasted just as good.

The high tea does come with a selection of speciality teas and champagne on request.

High Tea by Just Teddy is served at The Winston Hotel between 1.30pm to 3.30pm and 4pm to 6pm until 26 November and will cost R650 per head.

Bookings can be made on Dineplan

Brunch

In Joburg, there are certain restaurants considered a must during a day out, either for lunch or dinner and Tang, Sandton is on that list.

The Asian fusion restaurant has been recognised in the hospitality industry as one of the best, so what better way to keep customers coming than a brunch on a summer’s day with some cocktails?

The brunch menu comes with a Bellini cocktail on arrival, the food is quite something. You are first served with fresh oysters with yuzu orange salsa then tuna tataki with onion ponzu and citrus soy and the ever-scrumptious rock shrimp with spice mayo – just good quality food.

ALSO READ: Luxe Awards: Meet SA’s best chef, Mmabatho Molefe

Having eaten at Tang a few times, they aren’t stingy when it comes to portion sizes. The per-person option can easily feed two people.

There is plenty of food, added on is the sushi bento box– the chef’s signature sushi choices include a similar selection of desserts such as their chocolate fondant, banana toffee pudding and coconut square.

The brunch occurs every Sunday, paired with signature cocktails, costing from R530 per person.

Afro soul jazz

For soothing sounds, this weekend, Afro-Soul Infused Jazz at Carnival City will be the place to be.

Headlining the event on the night includes the likes of Ami Faku, Sjava, Nathi Mankayi, The Soil and Something Soweto alongside rising stars Yallunder and Nhlonipho.

Benza, co-founder of VTH Season told The Citizen that people want more diversity in terms of music events and their partnership with Thikho Events helped them achieve this.

“But we also champion providing upcoming multi-talented singer-songwriters with an audience whom they can transform from passive listeners to die-hard fans of their music.

“Accessibility is the new cultural placeholder in our industry, and we strive to expand our reach and pivot to the global arena strengthening the narrative of African legends and legends in the making in the larger history of music across the board,” he said.

Grab some wine

Pick n Pay’s Food and Wine Festival occurred in late October at Wanderers Club Cricket fields in Illovo and we were surprised by how much you get out of your buck.

Costing R200, attendees get 20 tastings, having endless options of wine to choose from, the best to unknown wine farms across the country. There was also some love for the bubbles as the queues for sparkling wine were just as long.

This was the second time the retailer hosted in Joburg this year and we hope they continue to come back.