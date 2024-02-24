‘Aflatoxin levels that exceed the legal limit’ – Woollies recalls peanut butter dairy ice cream

The retailer announced on Friday that it is recalling the product with immediate effect.

Earlier this month Pick n Pay issued a recall for three of its peanut butter products. In a statement issued on 3 February, the grocery giant said its No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter ‘were found to have higher than regulated levels of aflatoxin, which may constitute a health risk.’

Why is aflatoxin dangerous?

The Cancer Institute explains that aflatoxins are a family of toxins produced by certain fungi that are found on agricultural crops, including staples. Exposure to aflatoxins is associated with an increased risk of liver cancer, and may lead to health complications not limited to nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Woolworths recalls peanut butter dairy ice cream

Woollies on Friday issued a statement informing their customers of the immediate removal of their peanut butter dairy ice cream from their shelves, and asked customers who have bought the product to return it to their nearest store for a full refund.

The retailer assured customers that all other Woolworths products containing peanut butter, including their range of peanut butter, remain 100% safe for consumption.

“Since the initial recalls were announced by others in the industry, Woolworths has systematically assessed all secondary products that contain peanut butter, such as biscuits, sauces, pretzels, energy bars and ice cream. This was done as a precautionary measure to ensure all our products meet our stringent quality standards. As a result of this process, it was found that Woolworths Peanut Butter Ice Cream contains aflatoxin levels that exceed the legal limit, we are therefore removing it from shelves.”

The company explained that aflatoxins is naturally occurring and must be consumed in very high quantities to be toxic to humans.

What if the ice cream is already opened?

Is your ice cream already opened and half eaten? You can still take it back to your local store, Woolworths told shoppers on its Facebook page. You can also still return your Woolworths peanut butter ice cream even if you no longer have the slip.