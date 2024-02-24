Food And Drink

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink

Xanet Scheepers

By Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

3 minute read

24 Feb 2024

03:19 pm

‘Aflatoxin levels that exceed the legal limit’ – Woollies recalls peanut butter dairy ice cream

The retailer announced on Friday that it is recalling the product with immediate effect.

Woolworths recalls peanut butter dairy ice cream

Picture: Facebook / Woolworths

Earlier this month Pick n Pay issued a recall for three of its peanut butter products. In a statement issued on 3 February, the grocery giant said its No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter ‘were found to have higher than regulated levels of aflatoxin, which may constitute a health risk.’

Why is aflatoxin dangerous?

The Cancer Institute explains that aflatoxins are a family of toxins produced by certain fungi that are found on agricultural crops, including staples. Exposure to aflatoxins is associated with an increased risk of liver cancer, and may lead to health complications not limited to nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

ALSO READ: Peanut butter recall: What are aflatoxins and why are they dangerous?

Woolworths recalls peanut butter dairy ice cream

Woollies on Friday issued a statement informing their customers of the immediate removal of their peanut butter dairy ice cream from their shelves, and asked customers who have bought the product to return it to their nearest store for a full refund.

The retailer assured customers that all other Woolworths products containing peanut butter, including their range of peanut butter, remain 100% safe for consumption.

“Since the initial recalls were announced by others in the industry, Woolworths has systematically assessed all secondary products that contain peanut butter, such as biscuits, sauces, pretzels, energy bars and ice cream. This was done as a precautionary measure to ensure all our products meet our stringent quality standards. As a result of this process, it was found that Woolworths Peanut Butter Ice Cream contains aflatoxin levels that exceed the legal limit, we are therefore removing it from shelves.”

The company explained that aflatoxins is naturally occurring and must be consumed in very high quantities to be toxic to humans.

What if the ice cream is already opened?

Is your ice cream already opened and half eaten? You can still take it back to your local store, Woolworths told shoppers on its Facebook page. You can also still return your Woolworths peanut butter ice cream even if you no longer have the slip.

Read more on these topics

Health Peanut Butter recall Woolworths

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Ramaphosa unveils ANC’s six key priorities for 2024 election manifesto
Local News ‘What’s in the yellow folder?’ KZN premier asks Pappas
Local News WATCH: NSPCA frees tigers from Boksburg home
Local News Golf club’s water cut for using city’s water for over a decade without paying
South Africa ‘He took the spear and stabbed himself with it’: Mbalula on Zuma and MK party

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe