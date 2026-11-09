7 reasons why you crave certain foods and how to control the temptation

Chocolate calling your name? Junk food? Here are seven surprising reasons behind food cravings and how to beat temptation before it beats you.

One minute you are not hungry, the next you are hunting for chocolate, crisps or something sweet. Food cravings can strike without warning, even when you are not hungry. But there is more to these sudden urges than a sweet tooth or a lack of self control. Blood sugar fluctuations, hormones, stress, poor sleep and even everyday habits can influence what we want to eat and when.

Pharmacist Musarrat Parker of Medipost Pharmacy said understanding the difference between physical hunger and emotional cravings can help people make healthier choices, particularly as conditions such as type 2 diabetes place greater emphasis on diet and lifestyle.

Why do some people crave sweet foods while others prefer salty, fatty or carbohydrate rich foods?

Food cravings involve more than taste. They reflect evolutionary survival instincts, brain chemistry and the body’s immediate needs. Sweet cravings may reflect a demand for quick energy, while salty cravings can sometimes be associated with electrolyte balance. Fatty foods and carbohydrates are frequently linked to comfort, mood regulation and stress relief.

Craving something decadent? Picture: iStock

Can we train our brains to crave particular foods?

Both biology and experience influence cravings. Hormones and survival instincts encourage us to seek energy rich foods, while habits, surroundings and emotional associations influence our preferences.

Repeated exposure can condition the brain to associate particular foods with pleasure or reward. Consequently, cravings can become learned responses reinforced through repetition. Eating chocolate while watching television, for example, can eventually make watching television a trigger for wanting chocolate.

Can blood sugar fluctuations cause cravings in healthy people, and which eating habits are responsible?

Yes. Blood sugar spikes and crashes occur even in healthy people. Eating refined carbohydrates or sugary foods on an empty stomach, skipping meals and consuming meals lacking sufficient fibre or protein can contribute to these fluctuations.

When blood sugar drops, the body signals a need for energy, which can encourage cravings for sugary foods or refined carbohydrates that provide a quick energy boost.

Is there scientific evidence that craving chocolate, red meat or other foods indicates a nutritional deficiency?

Cravings do not automatically indicate nutritional deficiencies, although some evidence suggests nutrient shortfalls can intensify particular food desires.

Persistent or unusual cravings may occasionally indicate medical conditions, including iron deficiency or pica, a condition involving cravings for nonfood substances. Magnesium deficiency has also been suggested as a possible contributor to some cravings, although the evidence is less certain.

Certain medications can affect nutrient levels. People taking metformin for type 2 diabetes, for example, may develop vitamin B12 deficiencies. Anyone experiencing unusual cravings or concerned about nutritional deficiencies should consult a healthcare practitioner.

Does sleep affect cravings?

Sleep has a substantial effect on appetite regulation. Even one poor night’s sleep can affect ghrelin, the hormone associated with hunger, and leptin, which signals fullness.

These changes can increase hunger and encourage cravings for unhealthy foods. Chronic sleep deprivation compounds the problem, increasing the desire for sugar, fat and processed foods while weakening impulse control.

When does emotional eating become concerning enough to warrant professional help?

Occasional comfort eating following stress, sadness or celebration is generally normal. It often involves familiar foods, particularly sweets and carbohydrates, without causing lasting health or emotional difficulties.

Concern arises when emotional eating becomes frequent or daily, particularly when someone eats without feeling hungry. Using food as the primary response to stress, anxiety or loneliness can indicate a developing problem.

Feelings of guilt, shame or loss of control are additional warning signs. Professional help may be appropriate when eating patterns contribute to health complications, worsening emotional distress or interference with everyday life.

Health is wealth. Picture: Hein Kaiser

What can someone do when experiencing a powerful craving?

Waiting 10 to 15 minutes can help because cravings often behave like waves, rising sharply before peaking and subsiding. Taking a walk, calling someone or completing a short task can redirect attention while the craving passes.

Drinking water or herbal tea may also help, particularly when thirst is mistaken for hunger.

Choosing a protein or fibre rich snack, such as nuts, yoghurt or fruit, can satisfy genuine hunger and support more stable blood sugar levels.

Making a healthier substitution can also satisfy the craving. Dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate, or lightly salted nuts instead of crisps, allows someone to enjoy a preferred flavour while making a more nutritious choice.

Managing stress through exercise, meditation, creative activities or speaking to someone can also reduce emotionally driven cravings. Recognising the difference between genuine hunger and the desire for comfort remains an important first step.