Showing your vaccination card can now get you a discount here

South Africa has become the latest country to adopt vaccination incentives and Game stores are the latest to come to the party.

The first was restaurant chain, Wimpy, who launched its vaccination incentive programme at the end of July.

While stocks last, so don’t wait, vaccinate. Also, don’t forget to tag us when you share your vaccination pic. ♥️ #Wimpy— Wimpy South Africa (@wimpy_sa) July 31, 2021

Game recently accounted a “Vax Appreciation Wednesdays” campaign that will start on 18 August and run until 15 September.

As part of the campaign, Game stores will offer a 10% discount to anyone who has at least partially been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Business Insider reports that anyone who produces a vaccine card and ID at a Game till point is eligible to claim the discount which will be capped at R10,000.

The offer will apply to those who have had one shot or two.

What about anti-vaxxers?

Game’s marketing president Katherine Madley assured consumers that this is in no way an attempt to infringe on people’s freedom of choice.

“We absolutely respect people’s freedom of choice to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, and by no means oblige our customers to share their vaccination status with us.

“However, we have seen firsthand the effect Covid has had on the consumer budget and lifestyle and aim to support South Africa and its people in the recovery from this. This is our way of thanking customers for making our stores safe,” said Madley.

Social media reacts to Game’s discount announcement

The announcement received a mixed bag of reactions from social media users – some of whom felt as though the Game stores campaign counts as “propaganda”.

@GameStores so unvaxinated money is not worth the same as vaxinated…. DISCRIMINATION!!!! I'll NEVER buy at Game again! Fly to hell



Show proof of vaccination and Game will give you a 10% discount https://t.co/Va0WdAD9WH via @BusinessInsider— GordonCWoods (@GordonCWoods1) August 13, 2021

???? Why is a Retail company giving discount to get people that get the VACCINE? Has this EVER HAPPENED? NO and its disgusting that they are doing it! Shame on you #Game YOU SHOULD Rather OFFER DISCOUNT to PEOPLE That will blow whistle on #Corruption #Crime #Abuse https://t.co/iJG3wvUzu9— RHeiti (@RHeiti) August 13, 2021

Stupid discount…why must a vaccine be desperately advertised??..im no longer gona shop at Game..— JOSEP NGO (@NgoakoJoseph) August 13, 2021

Game gives 10% discount to shoppers with proof of vaccination.



They're sitting on top of their brains this ones! Will buy vaccine proof ko internet cafe or send others to buy for us and equally enjoy 10% discount.



Ba nagana gore ke bona bo mang? They must ask SABC ka TV license pic.twitter.com/VD1K62jfgl— LesetjaMO (@MoLesetja) August 13, 2021

Well done Game stores! People go shop at Game and get your discount if you are vaccinated! Show proof of vaccination and Game will give you a 10% discount https://t.co/4NnV6oEhM4— Marta Bonn (@BonnMarta) August 13, 2021

Some good news for the vaccinated gang. Game is offering 10% discount to those who are vaccinated. You just need to show proof of vaccination and ID and they’ll give you a 10% discount ????????— Anelisa Tuswa (@anelisa_tuswa) August 13, 2021

Earlier, Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla said: “Despite the downward trend in Covid-19 cases, South Africa is still in its third wave. It’s like a relay race: as cases in one province go down, cases in another province take over.”



Phaahla was speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday pertaining to the fight against Covid-19 and the vaccine rollout in South Africa.

Game’s announcement comes as South Africa recorded 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths as of 12 August with 9.91 million vaccination doses administered to date.

