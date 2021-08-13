Showing your vaccination card can now get you a discount here

South Africa has become the latest country to adopt vaccination incentives and Game stores are the latest to come to the party.
The first was restaurant chain, Wimpy, who launched its vaccination incentive programme at the end of July.
Game recently accounted a “Vax Appreciation Wednesdays” campaign that will start on 18 August and run until 15 September.
As part of the campaign, Game stores will offer a 10% discount to anyone who has at least partially been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Business Insider reports that anyone who produces a vaccine card and ID at a Game till point is eligible to claim the discount which will be capped at R10,000.
The offer will apply to those who have had one shot or two.
What about anti-vaxxers?
Game’s marketing president Katherine Madley assured consumers that this is in no way an attempt to infringe on people’s freedom of choice.
“We absolutely respect people’s freedom of choice to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, and by no means oblige our customers to share their vaccination status with us.
“However, we have seen firsthand the effect Covid has had on the consumer budget and lifestyle and aim to support South Africa and its people in the recovery from this. This is our way of thanking customers for making our stores safe,” said Madley.
Social media reacts to Game’s discount announcement
The announcement received a mixed bag of reactions from social media users – some of whom felt as though the Game stores campaign counts as “propaganda”.
Earlier, Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla said: “Despite the downward trend in Covid-19 cases, South Africa is still in its third wave. It’s like a relay race: as cases in one province go down, cases in another province take over.”
Phaahla was speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday pertaining to the fight against Covid-19 and the vaccine rollout in South Africa.
Game’s announcement comes as South Africa recorded 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths as of 12 August with 9.91 million vaccination doses administered to date.
