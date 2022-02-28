Mark Pilgrim confirms cancer return after 33 years in remission

Kaunda Selisho

Just weeks after celebrating being in remission for over three decades, radio host Mark Pilgrim has confirmed that his cancer has returned.



He hinted at its return in a post on social media celebrating his wife and family on Saturday.



“In my moments of weakness, you encourage me to find my strength. Thank you my Adrienne. Spending a few days with all my girls, appreciating love and life, gulping in the fresh air (and some Amarula), before the tough journey begins… again,” tweeted Mark.

Spending a few days with all my girls, appreciating love and life, gulping in the fresh air (and some Amarula), before the tough journey begins… again. #Strength #Overcome

“You cannot tweet like this and not give us context…whassup?” responded Twitter user @Fifty_Nix.



“Hope it’s not what it sounds like, thinking of you regardless,” added @CremerIrene.



“Strength Mark, you have overcome more than most ever do and you will do it again!,” tweeted @DesOC.

By Monday, he was confirming the return of his cancer.



“Thank you for all the kind messages of support as I’ve spent a few days away with loved ones. We’ll know the full extent of what’s going on in a few days after the PET scan. Suffice to say, the Big C has come knocking on my door again,” wrote Mark on Instagram.

He also thanked his radio family at Hot 102.7 whom he said had been “amazingly supportive”. Mark currently hosts the 9am-12pm slot at the community station.



“I ask for your patience when I’m off air receiving treatment. My pledge to you is that as long as I have the strength to climb the three flights of stairs at the studio and do a good show, I’ll be there on air, having a laugh and keeping each other company with some good tunes,” he promised his listeners.

“I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love,” he concluded before stating that his “story” was not over.



Mark’s post was immediately met with messages of support and encouragement.



I am sending you so much love my friend. All of it. Everything is for you. I am so sorry. I don't know how to tell you to fight this, but I will stand by your side while you do.

Sending you love and strength to fight this! We are with you

Dear @MarkPilgrimZA, we are so sorry to hear this.

We're sending strength and positive vibes for the time that lies ahead to you, your loved ones and family and that the strong will outweigh the scary times. We're here for you in any way that we can help.

Mark was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988.



According to his Wikipedia page, it was an aggressive form of cancer and spread to his lungs and kidneys.

“After nine months of chemotherapy, he was declared to be in remission and had remained so for about 33 years.”



Over the decades, he was worked as an ambassador for the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) and has been “a friend” of the Reach for a Dream Foundation.